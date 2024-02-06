(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the #1 cruise line in Alaska, announced today that it achieved an all-time high in Alaska bookings for the month of January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand's history by more than 20%.

Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January, with Over 20% Surge Compared to Prior Years

"With its jaw-dropping landscapes, unspoiled natural beauty and incredible wildlife, Alaska is so much more than a once-in-a-lifetime trip," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. "This is our 55th anniversary of taking guests to the great land, and this soaring interest underscores the importance of securing an Alaska adventure for the upcoming summer season while availability still remains."

A range of options exists to explore the wonders of Alaska in both 2024 and 2025, spanning from 4- to 22-day cruises as well as cruisetours. Guests can choose from an array of breathtaking experiences, including:



Exploring the spectacular Inside Passage and embarking on the renowned Voyage of the Glaciers.



Visiting the awe-inspiring Glacier Bay National Park, the 6th biggest national park in the United States offering views of majestic glaciers, mountain peaks, and more than 600 species of wildlife, from brown bears to bald eagles and harbor seals.

Unique experiences to see authentic Alaska including Denali National Park, Fairbanks, and Anchorage through cruisetours that feature five exclusive, custom-built Princess Lodges, located on the doorsteps of celebrated national parks. Exclusive Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service takes Princess guests between the ship in Whittier to the Denali area the very same day.

Voyages conveniently depart from homeports in San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Whittier (for Anchorage), and even Los Angeles, offering attractive air service and driving options for guests.

Guests looking for the best pricing and stateroom selection should book right now for departures in 2024 and 2025 to enjoy the very best savings.

Enhancing the value of an Alaska vacation, Princess Plus and Premier inclusive packages allow guests to save over 65% on essentials such as gratuities, Wi-Fi, beverages, and more, providing added convenience and enjoyment for an Alaska journey.

With demand surging, the time to book a 2024 or 2025 Princess Alaska vacation is now. Rates start as low as $399 for a value-packed, 7-day vacation unlike any other.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).



