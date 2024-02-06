Trustbusted LLC, Sahaj Sharda's Legal Startup, Starts Operations To Challenge Anti-Competitive Practices

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Trustbusted LLC, founded by law student Sahaj Sharda, has officially commenced operations in the antitrust litigation arena. The innovative legal startup introduces a different approach to empowering individuals and confronting anti-competitive practices. It aims to acquire antitrust claims from individuals or emerging businesses and litigate them on their behalf.







Sahaj first felt the need for private leadership in this space when Congress failed to pass the Big Tech antitrust bills in 2022. This was a key moment that eventually led to the founding of TrustBusted LLC.

Recognizing the challenges faced by individuals who lack the resources and legal expertise to pursue complex antitrust claims, Sharda conceived Trustbusted LLC as a potential solution to level the playing field against large corporations. This initiative allows individuals to assert their rights while aiming to ensure that anti-competitive practices are contested in the legal arena.

Talking about the startup, Sharda said, "Our mission is to serve as a deterrent against monopolistic practices. We want to be the shield that protects the average American citizen from potential abuse by the most powerful corporations."

Trustbusted LLC has already identified the first set of antitrust claims it aims to purchase. By doing so, the startup takes the first step towards challenging anti-competitive behaviors that may adversely affect smaller businesses.

