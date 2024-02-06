Precision Optical Technologies Announces General Availability Of Its Highly Anticipated Passive Optical Network Access Solution -- Openpathtm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Precision OT , a global optical system engineering and integration company, announces the general availability of OpenPathTM , its turnkey solution that enables a more open Passive Optical Network (PON) ecosystem. Launched in September 2023, the solution is setting new standards for flexibility and efficiency in the deployment and management of 10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Networks (XGS-PON).

OpenPathTM is a revolutionary solution that mitigates the many challenges and roadblocks Multiple System Operators (MSOs), service providers and access network operators have traditionally faced. Leveraging a white box hardware model and with a focus on interoperability, Precision OT enables customers to move past vendor-lock scenarios, making acquiring the vital equipment needed for their XGS-PON deployments faster and simpler. Moreover, OpenPathTM provides them with a strong, nimble platform to evolve their networks in lockstep with future PON technologies as well as other third-party solutions. With OpenPathTM, customers receive a solution that simplifies and speeds up PON deployments - all backed by the deep-seated engineering and integration support customers have come to expect from Precision OT.



"After exhaustive testing and successful field trials, we're thrilled to be able to announce the general availability of OpenPathTM," says Harj Ghuman, VP of Strategic Products, Precision OT. "OpenPathTM is the future-proof solution that will help our customers bridge digital divides in a way that ensures optimal performance and interoperability with any existing infrastructure and software systems they have."

OpenPathTM enables users to converge residential, commercial and wireless services all over a single infrastructure, providing significant advantages in an era of budgetary compression. Additionally, users are able to reuse existing ODN/passive resources, which has the potential to make it even more economical for Precision OT's customers to deliver ultra-fast broadband to their customers.



Precision OT previously showcased OpenPathTM onsite at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023. Watch the demonstration here . If interested in placing an order for OpenPathTM or to learn more about the solution, please click here .

About Precision OT

Precision OT is a systems integration company focused on end-to-end optical networking solutions, network design services and cutting-edge product development advancements. Backed by our extensive experience and robust R&D efforts, we play an integral role in enabling next-generation optical networks worldwide. For more information, visit .

