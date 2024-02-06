Tackle Hunger With The 34Th Annual Souper Bowl Of Caring Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Event expands with first-ever Souper Bowl of Caring-LIVE in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tackle Hunger is excited for its 34th year of the Souper Bowl of Caring event, which is set to hit a record $200 million in impact to local food charities. Every year, the Souper Bowl of Caring event brings together people of all ages, races, and religions to donate food and money to local food charities fighting food and nutrition insecurity in the United States.

Change the Game!

Join groups around the country to Tackle Hunger!

Continue Reading

This year's theme, "Beyond the Bowl," encourages people to think past the Big Game to ask what if every person watching any sport donates just one dollar or one can of food to their local food charity and help support needs at the charity throughout the year. Culminating on Sunday, Feb 11th, thousands of groups nationwide will host events and food drives to raise awareness, food, and funds for local food charities. Many take the entire month to raise money for charities in their community.

This year's new addition is the first-ever Souper Bowl of Caring-LIVE event co-sponsored by Sports Philanthropy Network and Central Church. This will be a fun-filled, accessible evening for the entire family, including access to athletes and celebrities, a silent auction, food trucks, and a "Best Soup in Vegas" restaurant soup cookoff. The event will help raise awareness and funds for Tackle Hunger, Hope for the City, and Sports Philanthropy Network. Souper Bowl of Caring-LIVE will occur on Wednesday, February 7th, at 5:00 PM at Central Church in Henderson. Tickets and live streaming can be purchased at

href="" rel="nofollow" humanitix/souper-bowl-of-caring-liv . We are also excited to expand our network to include Sinclair television stations across the country who are highlighting nutrition insecurity challenges in their own community and supporting specific needs.

"We are excited to continue this rich tradition to help food charities around the country find local support networks to expand nutrition security. Over 200 Allegiant Stadiums would be filled with children who are food insecure, and it is imperative to their future to have consistent access to healthy foods," says Alison Reese, Tackle Hunger's Executive Director. "This effort aims to ensure that no one goes without soup in their bowl at one of the coldest times of the year."

Since its inception in 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring event has used the energy of the Big Game to motivate donations to local food charities. A one-dollar donation to Tackle Hunger generates eighteen dollars for food charities nationwide. To learn more about the Souper Bowl of Caring event and how you can get involved, please visit our website at tacklehunger .

Contact:

Name: Mandy Reynolds, Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 358(7687)

SOURCE Tackle Hunger