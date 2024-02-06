Indoor LBS Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Indoor LBS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global indoor LBS market size reached US$ 13.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 60.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during 2024-2032.

Indoor location-based services (Indoor LBS) comprise technology and applications that enable the tracking and provision of location-specific information and services within enclosed or indoor spaces. Unlike traditional GPS, which primarily functions outdoors, indoor LBS relies on various technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and beacons to determine a user's location accurately within buildings, shopping malls, airports, hospitals, and other indoor environments. It has numerous applications, including wayfinding and navigation, for users to locate specific points of interest indoors, such as stores in a shopping mall or offices within a corporate building. It is also used for proximity marketing, providing location-based promotions and information to users based on their indoor location. At present, indoor LBS is gaining immense traction across the healthcare industry across the globe, where it can help track equipment, patients, and personnel within hospitals, enhancing efficiency and safety

Indoor LBS Market and Drivers:

The global indoor LBS market is primarily driven by the rapid proliferation of smartphones with built-in GPS and indoor positioning technologies. Moreover, the rising use of indoor LBS in the retail and hospitality industries to provide personalized marketing, wayfinding, and location-based services that enhance the customer experience is propelling market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for asset tracking and management solutions in various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics, has escalated the use of indoor LBS for real-time location tracking, thereby supporting market growth. Apart from this, the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) has augmented the demand for precise indoor positioning for automation and efficiency. Besides this, the ongoing development of 5G networks that provide improved location accuracy has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of indoor LBS amid the COVID-19 pandemic for contact tracing and social distancing measures that highlight its relevance in health and safety initiatives is contributing to market growth.

