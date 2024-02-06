Al Khater Discusses Bilateral Relations With Malaysian Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met here yesterday with a Malaysian delegation headed by Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar H E Zamshari bin Shaharan. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries. They also discussed ways of relief and development cooperation in the Gaza Strip, especially in the medicines field.
