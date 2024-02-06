Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Set To Hit USD 13.5 Billion By 2032, Riding On A Strong 7.8% CAGR

New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, The Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market size is expected to be worth around USD 13.5 Billion by 2032 , from USD 7.0 Billion in 2023 , growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) are integrated circuits that can be configured by the customer or designer after manufacturing - hence the term "field-programmable". This flexibility allows FPGAs to be used in a wide range of applications, from simple logic control to complex digital signal processing. The FPGA market has witnessed substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for faster data processing and the need for customizable hardware in sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, and data centers. FPGAs offer the perfect blend of flexibility and performance, making them ideal for prototyping, product development, and even in the deployment of specialized hardware accelerators.

With the rise of AI , machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for FPGAs has surged, as they provide the necessary computational power and adaptability required by these technologies. FPGAs are also increasingly used in edge computing applications, where processing data closer to the source is critical to reduce latency and improve efficiency. The company reported a 50% boost in throughput for Bing by employing FPGAs to enhance search ranking.

Important Revelation:



Low-range FPGA segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market share of 35.2% , in 2022.

The Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) segment holds the largest market share, with more than 39% in 2022.

The 20-90 nm node-size segment dominates the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market with the largest market share.

It & Telecommunication Segment was Dominant with the largest market share in 2022. Some of the Top Market Leaders Are Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Broadcom AMD, Inc, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Adicsys, FLEX LOGIX TECHNOLOGIES, Menta S.A.S, NanoXplore, QuickLogic Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Efinix Inc, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., S2C, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, and Other Key Players.

Top 5 Trends Influencing the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market

The Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is influenced by several key trends that reflect the evolving demands of technology sectors, driving innovation and shaping market dynamics. These trends include:

Report Segmentation

Based on Configuration

In 2022, the low-range FPGA segment commanded the FPGA market, securing the largest market share of 35.2%. This dominance is attributed to several factors that underscore the appeal and utility of low-range FPGAs across a wide spectrum of applications. Low-range FPGAs, characterized by their lower cost, lower power consumption, and sufficient performance capabilities, cater to the needs of a broad range of applications that require programmable logic devices but do not necessitate high-end FPGA features.

The appeal of low-range FPGAs primarily lies in their affordability, making them accessible to a wider array of projects and companies, including startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that may have limited budgets for hardware components. These FPGAs provide a cost-effective solution for implementing customizable logic designs, prototyping, and small-scale production runs where the complexity and performance requirements are moderate.

Based on Technology

In 2022, the Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) technology segment within the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market held the largest share, accounting for more than 39% . This prominence is attributed to the inherent advantages and widespread applicability of SRAM technology in FPGA design and implementation. SRAM-based FPGAs offer a compelling mix of flexibility, performance, and ease of use, making them highly sought after for a diverse range of applications.

SRAM technology is favored in FPGA designs for its reprogrammability and volatility. Unlike other non-volatile memory technologies used in FPGAs, such as Flash or Antifuse, SRAM allows for the FPGA to be programmed and reprogrammed almost indefinitely without wearing out. This feature is crucial for development, testing, and iterative design processes where the FPGA's logic needs to be updated frequently. The volatile nature of SRAM necessitates external configuration memory to load the design into the FPGA at power-up, offering a layer of flexibility and security for intellectual property protection.

Based on Node Size

The 20-90 nm node-size segment has established a dominant position in the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market, capturing the largest market share. This prominence is reflective of the optimal balance between performance, power efficiency, and cost that FPGAs within this node size range offer, catering to a wide array of applications across different industries.

Additionally, the 20-90 nm node size FPGAs strike a balance between the cutting-edge and the mature in semiconductor technology. While not as small as the latest sub-20 nm technologies, which can be more expensive and challenging to manufacture, the 20-90 nm FPGAs benefit from established manufacturing processes. This maturity leads to higher yields, lower costs, and more reliable devices, making them an economically viable option for a broad range of applications.

Moreover, FPGAs in this node size range are capable of supporting a wide variety of interfaces and high-speed communication protocols, making them versatile components in systems that require integration with other digital and analog components. They are particularly appealing for use in networking and telecommunications equipment, where high data throughput and processing capabilities are essential.

Based on End-Use Industry

In 2022, the IT & Telecommunication segment emerged as the dominant force in the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market, securing the largest market share. This preeminence is attributable to the critical role FPGAs play in driving innovation and operational efficiency within these industries, which are at the forefront of technological advancement and digital transformation.

FPGAs are highly valued in the IT & Telecommunication sector for their versatility, programmability, and ability to accelerate computational tasks. In telecommunications, FPGAs are utilized for signal processing, network processing, and implementing flexible, reconfigurable communication protocols. They enable the rapid deployment of new technologies and standards, such as 5G, by allowing base station and network infrastructure to be updated with new functionalities via firmware updates rather than hardware replacements. This adaptability is crucial in an industry characterized by rapid technological evolution and the need for scalable, future-proof solutions.

Some of The Recent Developments In FPGA Market Are:

1. NVIDIA Corporation:



May 2023: Unveiled the "NVIDIA BlueField-4" data processing unit (DPU) with FPGA fabric integration, targeting cloud and data center applications requiring high-performance networking and acceleration. August 2023: Announced partnerships with several cloud service providers to offer BlueField-4 DPUs in their cloud offerings, expanding potential market reach.

2. Broadcom:



June 2023: Announced the "StrataX GX1100" FPGA, targeting high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications with integrated AI engines. November 2023: Expanded its partnership with Microsoft Azure to offer StrataX FPGAs as an option for Azure cloud customers, aiming to capture demand in cloud-based deployments.

