U.S. News Reveals The 2024 Best Hotels

U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Vacations , Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today revealed its 14th annual rankings of the Best Hotels . The 2024 rankings highlight more than 37,000 hotels across more than 400 destinations to help travelers find the hotel that suits their needs.

For the second year in a row, Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, takes the

No. 1 spot in the Best Hotels in the USA

ranking, setting itself apart with its oceanfront pools, memorable dining and Mediterranean-inspired decor. The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside, Florida – a legendary Miami Beach-area hotel that offers guests stellar service and unique experiences at its world-class spa – ranks No. 2. The highly acclaimed architectural masterpiece The Langham, Chicago is No. 3. The hotel, located in the heart of Chicago, impresses its guests with stylish open spaces and distinctive culinary offerings.

For the first time, Badrutt's Palace Hotel, set against the backdrop of the Swiss Alps in St. Moritz, secures No. 1 in the Best Hotels in Europe category for its exceptional level of service and top-notch facilities. At No. 2, London's Claridge's has a royal history and is adorned in art deco design. Meanwhile, Shangri-La The Shard, London – notable for its panoramic skyline views of the city, luxurious amenities, and afternoon tea experiences – earns No. 3.

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is No. 1 on the Best Hotels in Mexico ranking, offering a personal concierge and its signature floating breakfast delivered to guests'

private pools. Earning the No. 1 spot on the Best Hotels in Canada list for the second consecutive year is Rosewood Hotel Georgia, which provides its visitors with beautifully outfitted interiors and one of the finest dining establishments in Vancouver. A standout in the Best Hotels in the Caribbean ranking, Jade Mountain Resort is No. 1. The romantic St. Lucia property on a mountainside features open-air rooms and private infinity pools. Finally, Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club is No. 1 on the Best Hotels in Bermuda list. Guests of the iconic "Pink Palace" hotel have access to its beach on Sinky Bay, a private cove on South Beach.

"As the travel landscape evolves, there is a shift toward meeting the needs of modern travelers. The hotel industry is striving to offer culturally authentic experiences and high levels of customer service, recognizing that today's explorers seek connections with their destinations," says Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2024 Best Hotels rankings offer travelers dependable options to stay for every type of trip, balancing location, amenities and quality service to ensure an enjoyable experience."

U.S. News ranks hotels across numerous countries, regions and destinations, including: Best Hotels in the USA, Best Resorts in the USA, Best Hotels in Canada, Best Resorts in Canada, Best Hotels in the Caribbean, Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, Best Hotels in Mexico, Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico, Best Hotels in Bermuda and Best Hotels in Europe. The rankings follow a comprehensive, transparent methodology that factors in each hotel's star rating, the aggregate opinion of published travel experts and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews of luxury hotels and resorts provided by TripAdvisor.

2024 Best Hotels Rankings

Best Hotels in the USA

























Acqualina Resort & Residences (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, FloridaThe Langham, ChicagoThe Peninsula ChicagoMontageLaguna Beach (California)

Best Hotels in Canada

Rosewood Hotel Georgia (Vancouver)Fairmont Pacific Rim (Vancouver)The Hazelton Hotel TorontoFour Seasons Resort and Residences WhistlerFour Seasons Montreal

Best Hotels in Europe

Badrutt's Palace Hotel (St. Moritz, Switzerland)Claridge's (London)Shangri-La The Shard, LondonAshford Castle (Mayo, Ireland)Le Bristol Paris

Best Hotels in Mexico

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal (Cabo San Lucas)GrandVelas Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas)Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection (Cabo San Lucas)RosewoodMayakoba (Playa del Carmen)LasVentanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort (San José del Cabo)

Best Hotels in the Caribbean

Jade Mountain Resort (St. Lucia)Round Hill Hotel and Villas (Jamaica)Eden Roc CapCana (Dominican Republic)Eden Rock - St.BarthsCaribbean Club (Cayman Islands)

Best Hotels in Bermuda

Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach ClubCambridge Beaches Resort & SpaRosewood BermudaThe Loren at Pink BeachThe St.Regis Bermuda Resort

Best Resorts in Canada

Four Seasons Resort and Residences WhistlerManoir Hovey (Quebec)Pan Pacific VancouverFairmont Banff SpringsFogo Island Inn (Newfoundland)

Best Resorts in the USA

Acqualina Resort & Residences (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)MontageLaguna Beach (California)MaunaLani, Auberge Resorts Collection (Waimea, Hawaii)Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort (Florida)Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa (Rancho Santa Fe, California)

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

GrandVelas Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas)GrandVelas Riviera Nayarit (Puerto Vallarta)GrandVelas Riviera Maya (Playa del Carmen)SecretsMaroma Beach Riviera CancunHotelXcaret Mexico (Playa del Carmen)

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean

Jade Mountain Resort (St. Lucia)Round Hill Hotel and Villas (Jamaica)Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel (Grenada)Baoase Luxury Resort (Curaçao)Jamaica Inn (Jamaica)

