QC Supports Sudan Orphanages

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC), with the support of the benevolent people in Qatar, implemented a qualitative humanitarian project to support hundreds of orphans and those relocated from Khartoum to Wad Madani due to the fighting.

QC has saved the lives of children at the Mygoma Orphanage by providing both food and non-food items, medicines and other essential items, in addition to paying incentives to the mothers and the staff.

Dr Rahab al-Zain, director of Primary Healthcare at the Ministry of Health, said QC played a crucial role in saving the lives of children during a very critical period after the cessation of support from other bodies.

Zainab Abu Jouda, director of the Mygoma orphanage, praised QC for its significant support in running the orphanage for two months.

Hawwa Jibril, a mother who has been working at the orphanage for 28 years, said:“We have suffered a lot after the war, bombings, water and electricity cuts, and the shortage of working mothers at the orphanage. QC's support with incentives was crucial to help the working staff continue providing services with the required quality.”

MENAFN05022024000067011011ID1107813468