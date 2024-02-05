Panovolo, Drone Panorama Image Stitching Software, Version1.5.0 Released

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Panovolo User Interface

Halifax, Nova Scotia Feb 5, 2024

-

PanoVolo, the cutting-edge drone panorama image stitching software, has just released its major update, version 1.5.0, now available for both Windows and macOS users.

The highlight of this release is the complete revamp of the Review page, introducing a set of powerful new features:

Panorama Central Point Selection: Particularly useful for fully spherical, 360-degree panoramas, users can now select a central point around which the panorama can be re-oriented, whether horizontally or vertically.

Manual Image Correction: Users can manually adjust the yaw, pitch, and roll of each individual image in the panorama. This feature empowers users to easily rectify stitching errors and enhance the quality of their panoramas.