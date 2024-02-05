CTERA’S Michael Amselem Is Named A 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders in the IT channel ecosystem who ensure success with their partners and customers

New York, NY, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA , the leader in edge-to-cloud file services today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Michael Amselem, Chief Revenue Officer to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Amselem has over 20 years of experience in enterprise and channel sales and holds a BA in Economy from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CTERA appointed Amselem to the CRO post in March 2023. As a company, CTERA revamped its partner program under his guidance, to provide a more streamlined approach for engaging with partners. The CTERA Partner Program rewards channel partners based on their level of activity and guarantees that partners have access to a full set of resources, tools, and support during and after the sales cycle.

“Congratulations to Michael on making the 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA.“In under a year as our Chief Revenue Office, Michael's leadership has been pivotal, notably in the successful launch of our revamped partner program. This program, a testament to Michael's strategic vision, has streamlined partner engagement and contributed significantly to our recent successes. As we celebrate this CRN recognition, we're excited to announce our continued investment in the partner ecosystem throughout 2024. We're committed to providing our partners with the tools, resources, and support needed for success in the dynamic edge-to-cloud file services landscape. This acknowledgment by CRN highlights not only Michael's achievements but also CTERA's ongoing excellence in channel leadership.”

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at .

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in cyber-resilient file services from edge-to-cloud, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit .

