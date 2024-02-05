Billie Eilish Wins Grammy For Record Of Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
With the song called What Was I Made For? American singer Billie
Eilish was awarded a Grammy in the nomination "Record of the Year," Azernews reports.
The broadcast of the 66th award ceremony from Los Angeles is
hosted by CBS on Sunday evening.
Billie Eilish received her award from Lionel Richie. This song was
played in the movie Barbie, and earlier the singer was awarded the
Golden Globe Award for it.
Songs also participated in the fight for victory in this
category: "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus, "A&W" by Lana Del Rey,
"Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift, "Butterfly" by John Batista (also from
the Barbie movie), "Dance The Night" by Dua Lipa, "Vampire" by
Olivia Rodrigo and "Kill Bill" by SZA (real name is Solana Imani
Rowe).
The show has been hosted by South African comedian, actor and TV
presenter Trevor Noah for the fourth year in a row.
