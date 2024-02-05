Customstickers Introduces Cardstock Printing Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CustomStickers launches Cardstock Printing with custom designs, cuts, and free shipping.

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CustomStickers, known for its personalized sticker and label solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Cardstock Printing service . This addition to its service range allows customers to print custom designs onto cardstock with full customization.The Cardstock Printing service is designed to support various printing needs, including business cards, invitations, greeting cards, and photo prints. This service caters to personal and professional printing requirements, emphasizing flexibility and customization.The primary customization features include:Design Customization: The service allows for the submission of personal designs, logos, and text, giving customers complete control over the final appearance of their print. It supports a diverse range of file formats, facilitating versatility in design options.Cutting Options: CustomStickers can accommodate varying precision cutting technology. The cutting options are geared toward creating unique outcomes, from rectangles for business cards to custom shapes for invitations.Creasing and Folding: For products such as greeting cards and brochures that require folding, the service includes a creasing option to ensure a neat fold that maintains the cardstock's quality. Customers can choose their preferred folding style, be it bi-fold, tri-fold, or customized fold, according to the requirements of their specific project.Finish and Material Selection: A selection of cardstock materials and finishes is available, including options for matte, glossy, and holographic surfaces. This range allows customers to select the material that best fits the purpose of their print.Size and Orientation: The service caters to various sizes and orientations, accommodating everything from standard business card sizes to oversized postcards or custom dimensions, ensuring the final product aligns with the customer's precise specifications.In line with CustomStickers's customer-focused approach, the card printing options include free economy shipping and a best price guarantee, with the goal of providing value without compromising quality.This product launch caters to a broad spectrum of printing needs, enabling customers to apply their unique designs to various cardstock applications. This service is particularly suited for:Professional Business Cards: This service allows professionals to design and print business cards that reflect their brand identity and professionalism.Personalized Greeting Cards: Offers the opportunity to craft greeting cards that convey personal messages for holidays, birthdays, and other special moments.High-Quality Photo Prints: This printer supports printing vibrant photo prints on cardstock, which is ideal for capturing and displaying memorable moments.Custom Invitations: This service allows for creating bespoke invitations, perfect for weddings, parties, and other significant events. They add a personal touch to every occasion.More About CustomStickers:CustomStickers offers a range of personalized printing solutions, focusing on die cut sticker printing and cardstock products. The company prioritizes innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in its service offerings, and delivers value through free shipping and competitive pricing.The cardstock printing service is available to customers looking for custom printing solutions. Interested parties are encouraged to contact CustomStickers for more details on the service and how it can meet specific printing needs.

