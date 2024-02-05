Kuwait MOCI Refutes System Hack, Urges Using Sahel App

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), on Monday, stated that news of a hacking breach on their online databases affecting both citizens and residents are not true.

In a press statement, the MOCI underlined importance of using official government websites and the official mobile application, Sahel.

The incident that had happened is known as "phishing," where fraudulent websites mimic official government websites, tricking users into revealing their private information, and paying through unofficial payment links, explained the MOCI.

The MOCI emphasized in multiple awareness campaigns against phishing, and the importance of being cautious when providing private and sensitive information online. The Ministry reiterated that only official government websites and Sahel should be trusted.

Furthermore, the MOCI commended the Ministry of Interior and the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) on their cooperative efforts in reporting and blocking fraudulent websites to protect users in Kuwait from phishing schemes. (end)

