Germany Toy Fair Opens Bonanza For Indian Toy Makers

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 5 (KNN) Indian toy makers are celebrating big wins after showcasing their toys at the Nuremberg International Toy Fair in Germany.

The fair, which ended on February 3, attracted over 2,000 exhibitors from 65 countries.

Indian toy exporters shared that they received huge orders, totalling crores of rupees, because buyers from countries like the US, UK, South Africa, and Germany loved their products.

CEO of Little Genius Toys Pvt Ltd, Naresh Kumar Gautam, shared that their toys, including wooden educational ones and soft toys, got a lot of love.

He mentioned that there's a growing dislike for Chinese toys, which worked in favour of Indian toys.

Interestingly, two Chinese firms are interested in teaming up with Little Genius for making toys in India.

To meet the increased demand, Gautam said they plan to increase their toy-making operations soon.

He also highlighted that the government's quality rules and lower customs duty have helped the toy industry grow faster.

Natkhat Toys promoter Tarun Chetwani echoed similar sentiments, stating that the fair provided an ideal platform to showcase the company's high-quality products.

He emphasised the Indian toy sector's robust growth, with several companies from Greater Noida participating in the fair.

The good news extends beyond the fair.

India's toy exports have shot up from USD 96.17 million in 2014-15 to an impressive USD 325.72 million in 2022-23.

The government's support, including quality rules and lower import taxes, has helped the Indian toy industry thrive.

Overall, toy imports have fallen by 52 per cent, showing that India is making more toys on its own.

(KNN Bureau)