Foxconn expects gradual development despite chip shortage

(MENAFN) Foxconn, recognized as the foremost electronic product services provider globally and the primary manufacturer of iPhones, is anticipating a slightly enhanced performance in the current year compared to the previous one. The company, led by Chairman Liu Yong-wei, acknowledged overcoming challenges, citing a resilient performance in the preceding year, even in the face of a notable write-down in the first quarter linked to its 34 percent stake in the Japanese electronics manufacturer, Sharp Corp.



Speaking at the company's annual employee party in Taipei, Liu expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook for the year, stating that it might surpass the previous year's performance. Last November, Foxconn had characterized its 2024 forecasts as "conservative and relatively neutral." Despite this, the company is confronting a shortage of chips crucial for the functioning of artificial intelligence (AI) servers, a key aspect of its business.



Liu's optimism is tempered by the acknowledgment of potential challenges arising from global economic uncertainties, particularly in light of geopolitical issues that may impact consumer product demand. While he sees a positive trajectory for the AI server sector, he underlines the need for caution, citing the nuanced market dynamics. Certain sectors are expected to thrive, while others may grapple with difficulties, creating a complex landscape for Foxconn to navigate.



The intricacies of Foxconn's current position are underscored by recent developments in its partnership with Apple, a major client. Apple's projection of a decline in iPhone sales, falling short of Wall Street expectations, has raised concerns about the Cupertino-based tech giant's market standing in Asia. The rise of alternative devices, such as foldable phones and those produced by competitors like Huawei, fueled by Chinese-manufactured chips, poses additional challenges for Foxconn. As the company steers through the evolving dynamics of the global technology market, the chip shortages and shifting consumer preferences in Asia add layers of complexity to Foxconn's strategic considerations.

