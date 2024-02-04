Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets France’S Minister For Europe And Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting tackled bilateral relations, and French Foreign Minister, Séjourné, conveyed France's President Emmanuel Macron's greetings to President El-Sisi. During the talks, the two sides confirmed the importance of continuing extensive coordination and cooperation between their countries. This shall reflect the alignment of visions and interests and strengthen the strategic relations between Egypt and France, notably in light of the existing multiple areas of cooperation in the sectors of transport, manufacturing, trade and others, in addition to the historical and cultural relations between the two peoples.

The meeting also focused on the situation in Gaza. It reviewed Egypt's unyielding and persistent efforts with the various actors to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and provide access to humanitarian aid and relief to end the severe humanitarian catastrophe the people of Gaza have been enduring. The talks also emphasized the vital necessity for the international community to assume its responsibility with regard to the implementation of the relevant international resolutions. The French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs affirmed France's commitment to coordinating visions and efforts with Egypt toward a permanent ceasefire and the exchange of detainees and hostages, in light of the convergence of two countries' stances on the crucial importance of preventing an expansion of the cycle of the conflict. The two countries also agreed on the need to reinvigorate the two-state solution as a basis for the comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, and the restoration of security and stability in the Middle East.

Egypt and France also reiterated their categorical and unequivocal rejection of any measures or policies that aim to displace the Palestinians from their lands. They also underscored the pivotal and irreplaceable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in providing aid and relief to the people of the Gaza Strip, given the appalling and grievous humanitarian catastrophe they have been experiencing, which necessitates the support of all intentional relief mechanisms.

The talks also touched on a multitude of relevant political dossiers, primarily the situation in Sudan, Libya and the Red Sea. The two sides stressed their keenness on furthering consultations and the exchange of views so as to contribute to reinforcing regional and international peace and security.

