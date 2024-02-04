Namibia's New President Sworn In

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Windhoek: Namibia's Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba has been sworn in as the new president of the country following the death of former President Hage Geingob on Sunday.
Mbumba has a long political career in the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) and has served in various ministries including the positions of Minister of Finance, Minister of Education, and Minister of Safety and Security.
Former President Geingob passed away earlier Sunday at the age of 82 after being diagnosed with cancer early last January.
Read Also
Amir offers condolences to Acting President of Namibia
MENAFN04022024000063011010ID1107808163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.