Namibia's New President Sworn In

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Windhoek: Namibia's Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba has been sworn in as the new president of the country following the death of former President Hage Geingob on Sunday.

Mbumba has a long political career in the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) and has served in various ministries including the positions of Minister of Finance, Minister of Education, and Minister of Safety and Security.

Former President Geingob passed away earlier Sunday at the age of 82 after being diagnosed with cancer early last January.

