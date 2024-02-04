One Injured As Fire Breaks Out Near Tokyo Railway Station, Train Services Affected

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Feb 4 (IANS) A man was injured in a fire that broke out in the vicinity of a railway station in Tokyo on Sunday, after which train services were affected and 800 persons were evacuated, local media reported.

The fire broke out at a restaurant in Yamao, Ota Ward, Tokyo, near JR Oimori Station after which Fire Department pressed 24 firefighting vehicles into service, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Train operations were suspended on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line between Shinagawa Station and Kamata Station in both directions, Xinhua news agency reported quoting JR East.

Meanwhile, after a 10-car train on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line came to a halt between Oimori Station and Kamata Station, approximately 800 passengers on the stationary trains were evacuated onto the tracks and guided on foot as a precautionary measure.

