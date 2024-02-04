Turkey, Greece set target of USD10B in bilateral trade volume

(MENAFN) Officials announced on Friday that the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Greece reached USD5.8 billion in 2023. However, both countries have set a target of reaching USD10 billion in bilateral trade. This indicates an ambitious goal for expanding economic relations between Turkey and Greece, reflecting the desire to deepen and diversify trade ties between the two nations.



"We are neighbors, friends and allies with Greece. We need to use the time well, we need to close the trade deficit." Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu made these remarks during the Turkey-Greece Business Forum held in Istanbul and organized by Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).



Highlighting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Athens seven years ago as a key milestone in laying the political groundwork for encouragement and reinforcement, Tuzcu remarked: "This visit reflected the will of our leaders. After seven years, 15 agreements were signed in various fields. We are confident that we will reach the USD10 billion bilateral trade volume target."



Kostas Fragogiannis, Tuzcu's Greek counterpart, emphasized the potential to enhance cooperation through joint projects in investments, trade, tourism, and the construction sectors.



He noted that both countries are actively working towards achieving this goal, highlighting the significance of the declaration of friendship and good neighborliness signed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdogan in Athens on December 7.

