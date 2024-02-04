Guru Randhawa On 'Ishare Tere': Your Playlist Just Got A Whole Lot Groovier

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Guru Randhawa and Saiee M. Manjrekar's song 'Ishare Tere' from the film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' has been unveiled. The singer-actor says that with the track, the playlist just got "groovier."

The official song launch extravaganza unfolded at an university in Chandigarh, marking a night of fan interaction and electrifying performances.

Guru wrote on Instagram:“Your playlist just got a whole lot groovier with #IshareTere! Hit play and dance away.. #IshareTere song out now! #KuchKhattaaHoJaay in cinemas on 16th February, 2024.”

The dynamic duo's chemistry has fans buzzing with excitement as 'Ishare Tere' injects the film with a perfect blend of groove and romance with pumping beats and catchy lyrics that define this chart-topping party track.

“Our groovy party number #IshareTerefrom #KKHJ is officially out on all platforms! Press play and let the music take over! #KuchKhattaaHoJaay in cinemas on 16th February, 2024,” Saiee wrote.

The grand event witnessed the star-studded presence of Guru Randhawa and Saiee, adding a touch of glamour to the celebration.

'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut. Along with Saiee M. Manjrekar, the film gives out a very fun and super cool vibe.

The film will also have a fun party number called 'Bottley Kholo' that became a rage at parties during the Christmas and New Years. Anupam Kher and Ila Arun will also be seen in this Amit Bhatia production.

The film is produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia. This pan-India releases in theaters on February 16, 2024, and promises to tickle your funny bone and touch your hearts at the same time. 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' is directed by G. Ashok, and produced by Amit and Laveena Bhatia.

