Turkey’s e-commerce platform Trendyol to venture into Ukrainian market

(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkey’s leading e-commerce platform, Trendyol, revealed its plans to venture into the Ukrainian market, as announced in a statement. This decision follows the company's recent expansions into Germany, Azerbaijan, the Gulf States, and Central and Eastern European (CEE) markets.



Trendyol identified significant potential within Ukraine's rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, citing a growing demand for Turkish products and an opportunity to facilitate access for Ukrainian brands to both domestic and international markets through its advanced digital infrastructure and expanding global presence.



Trendyol Group President Caglayan Cetin and Baykar's CEO Haluk Bayraktar conducted a series of meetings with top Ukrainian officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svrydenko and Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin, to discuss the international investment strategy of the two Turkish companies.



Svrydenko emphasized the importance of Turkish companies' proactive approach to investing in Ukraine, highlighting the significance of continued investment efforts despite ongoing challenges, without waiting for the resolution of conflicts.



"Their interest extends beyond the swiftly advancing high-tech sector and defense industry during wartime. There's also a keen interest in collaboration within the logistics and marketplace with an export focus," she stated.



Svrydenko emphasized that the meeting aimed to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation and fostering stronger economic ties between the two countries. This indicates a mutual commitment to deepen bilateral relations and capitalize on shared opportunities for economic growth and collaboration.

