Cote D'ivoire Cruise To Africa Cup Semifinals After Beating Mali 2-1

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Cote d'Ivoire football team defeated Mali's 2-1 on Saturday and proceeded to semifinals of the African Cup of Nations 2023.

Cote d'Ivoire will play in the semifinals against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Mali national football team took the lead by scoring the first goal in the 72nd minute, before his counterpart from Cأ ́te d'Ivoire equalized the score in the 90th minute.

Despite a red card for their defender Odilon Kossounou, the Cأ ́te d'Ivoire team continued its attacks until it was able to snatch the winning goal in the second half of extra time.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo in the semi-finals, which won against the Ghanaian team 3-1 the quarterfinals. (end)

