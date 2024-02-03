Intel Unveils Cutting-Edge Make In India Laptops And IT Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 3 (KNN)

Intel India has proudly introduced a diverse range of Make in India laptops and IT products at the India Tech Ecosystem Summit held on Thursday.

Emphasising the company's commitment to fostering technology-led growth in collaboration with the government's Make in India initiative, the summit served as a unified platform for local manufacturers to exhibit a vast portfolio of devices designed and manufactured within the country.

This initiative aligns with Intel's dedication to accelerating electronic manufacturing growth in India and supporting the national push for self-reliance.

Notable highlights from the event include the launch of locally manufactured servers powered by 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Mega Networks showcased their server, along with C-DAC's High-Performance Compute server Rudra, indicating a significant stride in indigenous technology infrastructure.

The summit facilitated crucial collaborations between government entities, enterprises, OEMs, and the local ecosystem, paving the way for domestic and international partnerships.

Keynote speakers from the government and industry giants like Microsoft and Google shared insights into the future of technology in India, emphasising the need for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

More than 25 innovative products were unveiled, ranging from Banking on Wheels to Thin Clients and multi-function kiosks.

These products showcased the capabilities of over 10 Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and other ecosystem players, highlighting the depth and diversity of India's electronic manufacturing sector.

Intel India's VP and Managing Director, Santhosh Viswanathan, expressed optimism about India's potential to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing.

Gokul V Subramaniam, Intel India President and VP Client Computing Group, emphasised the importance of engineering leadership, ecosystem collaboration, and scaled production.

Intel India's unwavering commitment to the Make in India initiative positions the country as a key player in the global electronics manufacturing landscape, driving innovation and self-sufficiency in the rapidly evolving technological sphere.

(KNN Bureau)