New Zealand Visa Requirements for Citizens of Hong Kong

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 3rd February 2024, The Electronic Travel Authority (eTA) of New Zealand is a visa-free country's electronic travel authorization. The NZeTA was established in August of this year and, while not a visa, is required for admission starting in October. It enables eligible citizens to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without needing to apply for a visa at an embassy. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and covers multiple short-term stays. For airline and cruise crew, eTA New Zealand is valid for five years from the approval date. Citizens who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online via the New Zealand eTA application.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED



A Valid passport from a visa waiver country

Passport-style photograph

A valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the NZeTA fees.

TRANSIT VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND

Millions of people travel to various destinations each year. Unfortunately, all flights cannot be completed in a single nonstop journey. Many countries issue transit visas to people who will only be in the country for a short period of time before continuing on to their final destination. Those passing through New Zealand without a visa can apply for the Electronic Travel Authority for New Zealand (NZeTA). These individuals, known as transit passengers, pass through New Zealand on their way to another country. All passengers passing through Auckland International Airport must have NZeTA transit passes. Individuals not eligible for NZeTA transit must apply for a transit visa in New Zealand. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), a program for electronic visa waivers, commenced operations in July 2019. Visa waiver nationals, as well as cruise ship passengers of all nationalities, permanent residents of Australia, and transit passengers, must now obtain the eTA NZ in order to travel to New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows numerous entries for short-term visits. The airline and cruise crew eTA New Zealand is valid for 5 years from the date of approval. It is not necessary to apply for an eTA before each transit through the country. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR NEW ZEALAND TRANSIT VISA



URGENT NEW ZEALAND VISA

Foreigners who need to visit New Zealand quickly are issued an emergency New Zealand visa (eVisa). You can apply for an emergency New Zealand visa if you live outside of the country and need to travel there for a crisis or urgent reason, such as the death of a family member or loved one, the need to appear in court for legal matters, or the fact that a family member or loved one is ill. In July 2019, the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), an electronic visa waiver, was established. NZeTAs are usually issued within one or two days of application. Eligible citizens can apply for the straightforward New Zealand eTA program online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR NEW ZEALAND VISA



NEW ZEALAND VISA APPLICATION

To enter New Zealand, you must have a valid passport and the proper visa. If you are planning a short trip to New Zealand, you must first apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) implemented visa-free travel in July 2019. It enables qualified visitors to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without first obtaining a visa from an embassy. Visa-exempt nationals, cruise ship passengers of all nationalities, Australian permanent residents, and transit passengers all need an eTA NZ to enter New Zealand. The eTA for New Zealand is valid for two years and allows for several short-term stays. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation Fee (IVL) to receive an approved New Zealand eTA via email. Those wishing to travel to New Zealand for longer stays or to work or study will require a visa and should contact the nearest New Zealand embassy or consulate for further information. Applicants must complete the New Zealand eTA application form with personal and passport information. You will also need to answer a few questions about criminal records and whether the applicant is seeking medical treatment in New Zealand.

The list of New Zealand visa application procedures is as follows:



Gather documentation – The degree of difficulty in preparing the application varies. For most visas, please obtain all required supporting documents before submitting your application.

Submit an application – You can submit many visa applications online. In addition to the application forms, you must present your passport and other supporting documents.

Wait for a visa decision – We will review your request as soon as possible. We can contact you if we need more information. required and after a decision we will inform you about your visa. Get there – If you haven't already, you can now move to New Zealand to visit, invest, work, study or live permanently.

NZ VISA FOR HONG KONG RESIDENT

The purpose and duration of a Hong Kong citizen's visit to New Zealand determine whether they require a visa to enter the country. Hong Kong is one of the 190 countries exempt from visa requirements. Hong Kong residents can use the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), which serves as a digital visa waiver. This allows them to enter New Zealand without a visa. Hong Kong residents holding a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport, or a British overseas passport may stay in New Zealand for up to 90 days after obtaining the NZeTA. Hong Kong residents can apply online for an Electronic Travel Authorization instead of a traditional visa for trips lasting up to 90 days for leisure or business. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and permits multiple admissions of up to 90 consecutive days in New Zealand for Hong Kong nationals. If you intend to stay in the nation for more than three months, you must apply for a visitor visa. Hong Kong residents can easily register for the New Zealand eTA online instead of going to the New Zealand Embassy or Consulate to submit the visa documents.

New Zealand Visa Requirements for Citizens of Hong Kong



