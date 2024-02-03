National Institute Of Master Tailor Launches Pattern Making Course To Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs Open Boutiques.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The National Institute of Master Tailor (NIMT) is proud to announce the launch of its new Pattern Making Course , designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to open their own successful boutiques.

The comprehensive course covers all aspects of Pattern Making, from taking measurements, drafting, cutting, and fabric selection to garment construction and finishing. Students will learn from experienced instructors who are passionate about their craft and dedicated to helping their students succeed.

“We are excited to offer this unique course to individuals who have a dream of starting their own fashion business,” said Master KV, Founder of NIMT.“Our program provides the practical skills and theoretical knowledge that students need to turn their passion into a reality.”

The Pattern Making Course is open to students of all levels, with no prior experience required. The course is offered in part-time formats to accommodate the busy schedules of working professionals.

“The NIMT Tailoring Course was an invaluable experience for me,” said Ananya, a student of NIMT.“I learned everything I needed to know to start my own boutique, and I am now confident in my ability to create beautiful and well-fitting garments for my clients.”

About the National Institute of Master Tailor

The National Institute of Master Tailor (NIMT) is a premier pattern making institute in Hyderabad, India. Founded in 2018, NIMT is committed to providing high-quality pattern making courses to students from all over the world. The institute offers both offline and online courses.