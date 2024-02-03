Meera Deosthale Opens Up On Her ‘Courageous’ Role In ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Meera Deosthale, who will be soon seen in the upcoming show 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai' has shared insights into her character Nandini, and said that she believes this is a story that needs to be told.

'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai' is a thought-provoking show, following Nandini's journey, who is deeply rooted in tradition but also raises objections to any belief that disregards the dignity of a woman.

This show spotlights the prevailing dowry culture that plagues our society, with Nandini making a powerful demand –“mujhe mera dahej waapas chahiye.”

Meera's portrayal of Nandini serves as a beacon of strength, challenging age-old beliefs that demean the self-respect of women.

Speaking about playing this character, Meera, who is known for her work in 'Sasural Simar Ka' said:“I believe this is a story that needs to be told, more people need to question the kureet that exists in our society, and I am so excited about playing a character with such a strong purpose.”

“I believe daughters are meant for love, not commodification in the name of dowry, and this is the lasting impression that I want to make with my portrayal in this show,” she added.

Meera added:“Nandini didn't know that dahej (dowry) was exchanged at the time of her wedding, but the show will follow her courageous journey, despite being in a happy married life, wherein she decides to stand up against her in-laws and says, 'mujhe mera dahej waapas chahiye'.”

Based in Gujarat, the show will air from February 19, on Sony.

