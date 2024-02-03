Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market To Hit To USD 13.63 Billion By 2030, Report By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

One of the main factors propelling the worldwide demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market growth is the rising use of digital platforms and the rising number of appearances by target audiences.

As more people are using digital platforms, digital advertising has been quite popular during the past ten years. Global smartphone shipments totalled 359.6 million units in Q4 2020. Because of this, advertisers are publishing their advertisements on digital platforms more frequently than they used to, which is why digital marketing campaigns are replacing traditional advertising techniques. As a result of their wider audience reach, a large number of these efforts have shown success quickly. The likelihood of digital marketing campaigns being watched is three times higher than that of traditional marketing efforts. This means that small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) have a great opportunity to build their business on digital platforms. Programmatic advertising improves audience targeting for marketers and gives them more access to comprehensive data as well as a broader range of inventory. As the displayed advertisement is relevant to the profile of the visitor, it increases the relevance, efficiency, and profitability of the advertisement. Such factors will drive the DSP for Programmatic Advertising Market growth during the forecast period.

The main obstacle to the worldwide demand side platforms' (DSP) programmatic advertising business growth is the lack of market openness.

The rising number of unethical transactions in the worldwide demand-side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising sector has resulted in a lack of transparency. The publisher's return on investment (ROI) is determined by analysing inventory and the few publishing and ad-exchange data that constitute their sole reliable sources of information. For example, a publisher rates their inventory at $15, while an advertiser purchases it for USD 20 cost per thousand impressions (CPM). Different publishers and advertisers place varying values on the same inventory. It becomes difficult to determine the market size in such a situation. Single aggregate bids, clear bidding procedures, and eschewing auctions are a few efficient strategies to increase market transparency. Therefore, the absence of openness will

the growth of the DSP for Programmatic Advertising Market during the forecast period.

The high penetration of augmented reality (AR) technology in the advertising sector will fuel the global demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market growth.

AR and VR are the newest buzzwords in the advertising industry. A major factor in the introduction of new items into the market is advertising. Because AR ads are engaging and immersive, both viewers and marketers should find them appealing. Marketers are concentrating on employing augmented reality (AR) ads to reach a larger audience because mobile devices are being used more often around the globe. A client may get all the information about a product at a store by pointing their smartphone at it. This allows the buyer to examine the goods from several perspectives. The market for mobile AR advertising is benefiting from the increase in expenditure on mobile advertisements. As a result, businesses are creating marketing campaigns that are simple to access on smartphones and other devices. As an example, Burger King launched a marketing campaign called 'Burn that Ad,' where users must download the Burger King mobile app and use an augmented reality (AR) scanner to locate and virtually burn the competitor's ad to get a free burger. Thus, it is expected that AR app installation and downloads in the marketing and advertising sector will grow at a CAGR of about 50%-55% during the forecast period.

North America will have a substantial market share for demand side platforms (DSP) For programmatic advertising market.

For Demand Side Platforms (DSP) in the programmatic advertising space, North America is positioned to hold a significant market share because of a number of important aspects. With a high rate of internet penetration and superior technological infrastructure, the area is proud of its developed and sophisticated digital advertising ecosystem. North America is home to many of the top advertisers and industry participants, which fuels demand for advanced programmatic solutions. The ubiquity of e-commerce and the growing trend of online transactions also increase the demand for effective and targeted advertising, which encourages the use of DSPs. The adoption of programmatic advertising technology is facilitated by the region's strong legislative framework and emphasis on data privacy compliance. Generally, the tech-savvy consumer base in North America and its deliberate emphasis on digital advertising are instrumental in shaping its significant share in the DSP for programmatic advertising market.

