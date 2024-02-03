Shakawath Hossain Honoured As 'Best Hotelier Of Bangladesh'

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Shakawath Hossain, a renowned professional in the hospitality and tourism industry in Bangladesh, was bestowed with the prestigious honuor of 'The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh' at the 12th edition of the HI-AIM (Hospitality Industry – Architecture, Interiors, and Management) Conference held at Kathmandu in Nepal on Thursday (Feb 1).

The event, which brings together leading professionals and experts from the hospitality sector across the South Asian region, recognised Shakawath Hossain for his outstanding contributions to the development and enhancement of Bangladesh's hospitality landscape, making him the first Bangladeshi hotelier to be honoured with such a prestigious award, according to a media release Friday.

During this event, five other luminaries including Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC) of Marriott International, Inc; Anoop Bali, director & CFO, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited; Umar Khurshid Tramboo, MD, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa; Rajiv Kaul, former president, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts Limited; and Suresh Kumar, former MD of Fortune Park hotels Limited (Owned by ITC, India) were also awarded.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Shakawath has been a driving force in shaping the hospitality industry in Bangladesh. He is the only Bangladeshi hotelier who is an industry practitioner, academician, and researcher who is pursuing a PhD in Tourism and Hospitality Management at the University of Dhaka and has been recognised with multiple national and international awards, the release added.

As the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, he oversees three operational and four forthcoming international chain hotels. Prior to this, he held various executive positions with Starwood International and Marriott International.