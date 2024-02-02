Air Freight Forwarding Market Poised For Growth: Global Industry To Reach $133.7 Billion - Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global air freight forwarding market is gearing up for a surge with projected substantial growth opportunities across pharmaceutical, food & beverage, electronic, automotive, and consumer goods sectors. Steered by the dynamic demands of globalization and an upswing in disposable income, the market is positioned to hit a remarkable $133.7 billion by 2030. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030 is anticipated, signaling a robust period for the industry.

Recent times have seen an escalation in the need for efficient air cargo services, which is now the engine driving market expansion. The commercial segment, in particular, is forecasted to experience the highest growth attributed to an augmented need for air transport of goods. Analysts point towards the pharmaceutical segment as maintaining its stance as the largest due to the critical nature of time-sensitivity and the high value associated with pharmaceutical products.

The Asia Pacific region is determined to pioneer growth over the forecast period, thanks to burgeoning trade relations within its own boundaries and the global market. The analysis dives deep into the market segmentation, probing into types like full and split charter, and business models inclusive of B2B and B2C. It further delves into end-use industries and applications from commercial to military usage, offering a panoramic view of the air freight forwarding landscape.

Competitive Landscape



The market landscape is a battlefield of innovation, with key players spearheading progressive strategies such as enhancements in manufacturing facilities, investments in research and development, and infrastructural advancements. These tactics are crucial as companies vie for market preeminence, aspire for cost reduction, and strive to meet escalating consumer demands. The report profiles eminent companies that have cemented their prowess in the air freight forwarding domain, including industry stalwarts like Kuehne + Nagel, DHL, and DB Schenker Logistics.

Market Insights



The comprehensive report on the air freight forwarding market offers invaluable insights. The strategic analysis within the report canvasses new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and the overall competitive landscape. It incorporates an in-depth understanding of competitive intensity through Porter's Five Forces model and taps into the key forces reshaping market dynamics.

Investigating Market Questions

The research presents responses to several crucial market inquiries. It sheds light on opportunities, growth pace predictions, regional analysis, and the changing consumer demands. Additionally, it reveals new market developments and the influence of mergers and acquisitions on the industry within the last five years. The strategic endeavors of major market players are also outlined, providing a clear picture of the market's trajectory.

The report surmises that the air freight forwarding market stands on the brink of a transformative era propelled by innovation and strategic market maneuvers. Industry stakeholders, investors, and participants are advised to take note of the rich tapestry of data and analysis the report offers, which could prove instrumental in charting a successful course through the evolving air freight landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Air Freight Forwarding Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Type

3.3.1: Full Charter

3.3.2: Split Charter

3.4: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Business Model

3.4.1: B2B

3.4.2: B2C

3.5: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Pharmaceutical

3.5.2: Food & Beverage

3.5.3: Electronic

3.5.4: Automotive

3.5.5: Consumer Goods

3.5.6: Others

3.6: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application

3.6.1: Commercial

3.6.2: Industrial

3.6.3: Military

3.6.4: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Region

4.2: North American Air Freight Forwarding Market

4.2.2: North American Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Military, and Others

4.3: European Air Freight Forwarding Market

4.3.1: European Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electronic, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others

4.3.2: European Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Military, and Others

4.4: APAC Air Freight Forwarding Market

4.4.1: APAC Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electronic, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Military, and Others

4.5: ROW Air Freight Forwarding Market

4.5.1: ROW Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electronic, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Military, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Business Model

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Kuehne + Nagel

7.2: DHL

7.3: DB Schenker Logistics

7.4: GEODIS

7.5: Panalpina

7.6: DSV

7.7: Expeditors

7.8: Nippon Express

7.9: CEVA Logistics

7.10: Pantos Logistics

