Iraq Earns $8Bn From Oil Exports In January

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has reportedly announced preliminary oil export figures for January. These data have been reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), and have so far not been confirmed on the Ministry of Oil website:



Total exports of crude oil: 103,508,438 barrels.

Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.026 billion.

Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 102,025,000 barrels of crude oil exports.

Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended .

Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 464,306 barrels.

Exports from Qayyarah were 1,019,132 barrels.

Average daily crude oil exports: 3.339 milllion barrels pre day, down from the 3.486 million bpd in December . Average price per barrel: $77.536.

(Source: INA)