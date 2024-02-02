Iraq Earns $8Bn From Oil Exports In January

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has reportedly announced preliminary oil export figures for January. These data have been reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), and have so far not been confirmed on the Ministry of Oil website:
Total exports of crude oil: 103,508,438 barrels. Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.026 billion. Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 102,025,000 barrels of crude oil exports. Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended . Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 464,306 barrels. Exports from Qayyarah were 1,019,132 barrels. Average daily crude oil exports: 3.339 milllion barrels pre day, down from the 3.486 million bpd in December . Average price per barrel: $77.536.
December's export figures can be viewed here.
(Source: INA)
