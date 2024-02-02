Al Khor Park Booking Now Online

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Visitors to Al Khor Park must book tickets online to gain entry to the park, as the recreation place accepts only online tickets at the gate.

Visitors reported they had been asked to scan a barcode at the entrance gate of Al Khor Park, which would direct them to the Ministry of Municipality official website.

Upon filling out required information and paying applicable fees via credit or debit card, the website would redirect visitors to a page with a barcode in it that would allow them access into the park.

The entry fee is QR15 for adults and QR10 for children under 14 years old. An invoice will be sent to the email provided.

In the event the visitor is unable to pay online, entry tickets can also be purchased at Al Meera branches.