10 Most Cosplayed Video Game Characters Of All Time

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) New research has discovered the top 10 most cosplayed video game characters, with D.Va from Overwatch taking the top spot.

Game guide publisher guidestrats used Instagram data to analyze the number of hashtags for each character, including #LinkCosplay and #PrincessPeachCosplay.

#1 - D.Va from Overwatch

The Korean gamer turned Mech pilot holds the first place with 223,046 cosplay hashtags across Instagram. D.Va's design, outside of her bright pink mech, is easily replicated. This cosplay is made up of a body suit, long brown hair, and hot pink stripes across the face; however, the simplistic nature of the design makes it easy for both new cosplayers and veterans for conventions or photoshoots.

#2 - 2B from NieR: Automata

The only character from developer Square Enix on this list, 2B, has gained 131,490 hashtags on Instagram, taking second place. Since the game's launch in 2017, 2B has been a staple in cosplay conventions. 2B's design consists of a white wig, black dress and long black boots, and is another character that is easy for beginners to achieve.

#3 - Link

The hero of Hyrule has claimed third place, with 96,525 hashtags, and is the first character from developer Nintendo on this list. The Legend of Zelda series has been around since 1986 and has developed a strong and passionate fanbase. With the release of the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, Link has had multiple outfit variations - this is a treasure trove of ideas for cosplayers of any skill level.

#4 - Lara Croft from Tomb Raider

Cosplays of Lara Croft are a staple at conventions, from her first appearance in 1996, and she has placed fourth on the list with 78,178 cosplay hashtags. Many people take inspiration from every incarnation of the character, even poking fun at the 1996 edition's pointed features. Lara's design is made of shorts and a teal shirt as well as gun holsters; it's a great first cosplay for people just starting out.

#5 - Mercy from Overwatch

The second character from Overwatch, Mercy, has 77,820 cosplay hashtags on Instagram, placing her in fifth. The medic is one of the first 21 characters to be unveiled when the game was released in 2016, with the design of Mercy resembling an angel, complete with a metal halo. It's the second Blizzard character on this list, after D.Va being in the top spot.

#6 - Venti from Genshin Impact

God of Anemo, Venti, is the first character from the popular online game known as Genshin Impact, with 56,729 cosplay hashtags, placing him sixth. The game has exploded in popularity since its release in 2019 - the character is one of the first that the players meet and is the most cosplayed male characters from the game.

#7 - Ganyu from Genshin Impact

The Secretary to the Liyue Qixing, Ganyu, has 51,607 cosplay hashtags placing her in seventh place, and is one of the most cosplayed female characters out of all 74 available characters. Her character is relatable to many people, as she is a kind and hard-working force in the Liyue - the main city and namesake of the second area players visit.

#8 - Ciri from the Witcher 3

Ciri had a total of 50,184 cosplay hashtags, placing her in eighth. Ciri is the deuteragonist of the Witcher 3, alongside the series protagonist Geralt. Her popularity can be related to the well-received Netflix adaptation of the books that the games are based on. Ciri is another cosplay that is accessible to first time participants, with her design made up of a white wig, white/cream shirt, and brown leather pants.

#9 - Yae Miko from Genshin Impact

In ninth, with 47,126 cosplay hashtags , is Yae Miko. Right-hand kitsune to the god of Electro, Yae Miko is one of the many characters to be released by HoYoverse. She has an elaborate design, that is based off of Japanese shrine maidens' dress, and it is one of the more revealing designs on this list. Her hair is a soft, pastel pink that includes downturned fox ears, which show her kitsune traits.

#10 - Mario

The iconic Italian plumber rounds out the list with 43,184 cosplay hashtags. Mario is the official mascot of Nintendo, with almost 300 appearances in games that span from 1981 to 2023. Mario is a cosplay that couldn't be mistaken for another and is a treasured part of many people's childhoods.

Candance Healy, Head of Branding from guidestrats , commented on the findings: "With there always being new and exciting games on the horizon, these rankings could always be in a state of flux. Even with iconic characters such as Mario and Link being on this list, it's amazing to see modern characters like D.Va. being recognized.

"Cosplay is a brilliant form of expression and skill, and it's clear that there are many talented cosplayers that are making a name for themselves across social media."

This information has been provided by guidestrats , a digital strategy guide library for all types of video games, from PC to console.

Methodology

Data has been collected from the social media site, Instagram. The data was used to analyze the number of hashtags for the 70 characters. The following hashtags were used: #Xcosplay #cosplayX and #cosplay combined with #[charactername].