ESG & The Clean Energy Transition

(MENAFN- 3BL) Katherine Neebe, chief sustainability and philanthropy officer at Duke Energy, joins co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss the company's commitment to one of the largest clean energy transitions in North America. Mandi and Katherine explore the role of energy companies in ESG, including how to achieve a balanced energy transition while meeting the diverse needs of customers and stakeholders.
