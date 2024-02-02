Ale-8-One Releases Popular Lofi Vinyl Featuring Popular ASMR Elements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kentucky's iconic soda brand Ale-8-One launches a unique LoFi vinyl experience

- Kevin Price, CMO, Ale-8-OneWINCHESTER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In collaboration with advertisement and production company Powerfulbeats, Kentucky's iconic soda brand Ale-8-One launches a unique LoFi vinyl experience. The Vinyl offers a captivating blend of LoFi music coupled with ASMR elements, the ultra-popular sensory audio experience that has taken over social media.Powerfulbeats founder John Power, whose work includes Ale-8-One's recent musical jingle, played an integral role in bringing the Vinyl to fruition. With an extensive portfolio of big brand creative campaigns, Power delivers an immersive sensory audio experience.Key Features of Ale-8's double-sided vinyl include a selection of LoFi Beats and a compilation of unique sounds from the Ale-8-One factory in the ASMR format. The LoFi side provides a soothing track of music carefully created to complement the ambient experience. Fans will now be able to experience the Ale-8-One plant through sound recordings, listening to the unique sounds of each bottle coming to life.The physical record itself was a creative undertaking. Pressed in Croatia and featuring a tri-color design of yellow, green, and red, the Vinyl is a mirroring reflection of the Ale-8-One packaging.“From the twist of the cap to the fizzing bubbles to the clanking of glass, sipping Ale-8 is a delightful auditory experience that's always served as a soothing complement to the melody-in-your-mouth flavors of Ale-8. Capturing and reimagining these sounds with John Power calmed our souls and stretched our imaginations, and we hope this album will do the same for our fans.” - Kevin Price, CMO, Ale-8-OneThe defining feature of this vinyl is its incorporation of ASMR, a phenomenon that has skyrocketed on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The combination of ASMR plant sounds and LoFi beats on a vinyl record is a novel approach to sharing a personal piece of Ale-8 with its fans.“Kevin Price (CMO, Ale-8-One) is a creative visionary with a wealth of unique ideas. I was delighted when I was asked to collaborate on this project as it blends the calming sounds of lo-fi music, the nostalgia of vinyl, and the ambiance of the Ale-8-One bottling factory with the sensation of enjoying an ice-cold Ale-8. In short, it was a tasteful project for a tasty product!”- John Power, Founder and Producer, PowerfulbeatsThe Vinyl is available for streaming on Apple Music and iTunes .About Ale-8-One:Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One's proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and at Fresh Market. @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and X.About Powerful Beats:Powerfulbeats was founded by music producer, John Power, who believes that the right music blended with a compelling vision creates a POWERful connection. He helps businesses captivate their clients and solidify their brands with bespoke music production. John has produced several jingles for advertisements that have aired on TV and radio. One jingle sparked several ad campaigns which led to over 500k+ views on YouTube for a local business.@powerfulgrams Instagram, John Power Facebook, and LinkedIn

