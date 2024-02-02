Iraqi Airways Launches Flight From Kirkuk To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

Today, Iraqi Airways started flights from Kirkuk to Baku for the first time, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Iraq, Nasir Mammadov, shared a post about this on his X social account.

According to the information, it is planned to open Erbil-Baku and Basra-Baku flights in the future.

"Today, the flight from Kirkuk to Baku started for the first time. Next in line are Erbil-Baku and Basra-Baku flights," the post states.

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani and Iraqi governments discussed launching direct flights between the two countries in the middle of 2023. The sides came to a conclusion and signed contracts regarding the issue at the end of last year.

Besides, it should be noted that the number of tourists from Gulf countries is increasing in Azerbaijan. According to the statistics, the number of Iraqi citizens visiting Azerbaijan amounted to 657 people. However, the number increased by 101 times and reached 67,514 people in 2018. In the following years, it dropped to 2K people. It seems the Azerbaijani government aims to increase Iraqi tourists to Azerbaijan.