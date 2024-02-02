Iraqi Airways Launches Flight From Kirkuk To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, Iraqi Airways started flights from Kirkuk to Baku for the
first time, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Iraq, Nasir Mammadov, shared a post
about this on his X social account.
According to the information, it is planned to open Erbil-Baku
and Basra-Baku flights in the future.
"Today, the flight from Kirkuk to Baku started for the first
time. Next in line are Erbil-Baku and Basra-Baku flights," the post
states.
It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani and Iraqi governments
discussed launching direct flights between the two countries in the
middle of 2023. The sides came to a conclusion and signed contracts
regarding the issue at the end of last year.
Besides, it should be noted that the number of tourists from
Gulf countries is increasing in Azerbaijan. According to the
statistics, the number of Iraqi citizens visiting Azerbaijan
amounted to 657 people. However, the number increased by 101 times
and reached 67,514 people in 2018. In the following years, it
dropped to 2K people. It seems the Azerbaijani government aims to
increase Iraqi tourists to Azerbaijan.
