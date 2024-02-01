Voices Of Note Announces Slate Of Concert Performances Empowering Marginalized Voices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Atlanta Women's Chorus Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary and Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus Hosts Expo for Trans and Nonbinary Organizations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Voices of Note, Atlanta's renowned choral organization, presents three captivating shows in their upcoming season. These concerts mark a new era for Atlanta Women's Chorus and Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus, bringing their audiences engaging musical experiences.From the early years in the AWC's history, the "Good Girls Gone Bad" show explored all facets of the organization. As the 10th Anniversary approaches, the AWC is revisiting this iconic production, now appropriately renamed "Sugar and Spice," symbolizing the acknowledgment of their unique identity."As we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Voices of Note's Atlanta Women's Chorus, we are thrilled to bring back the beloved show 'Good Girls Gone Bad,' now aptly renamed 'Sugar and Spice"," said Melissa Arasi, Artistic Director. "From the early days of AWC, this production has always reflected the diverse facets within us. This time, it's a celebration of our identity, embracing the journey from fairytale princesses and heroines to Broadway villains and naughty girls, delving into the baddies of rock and pop."With much to celebrate, AWC shares a list of their upcoming performances, with something for everyone's taste:Atlanta Women's Chorus presents Sugar and SpiceDates: Saturday, March 23, 2024, with two performances at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.Venue: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168This show embraces a spectrum of themes, featuring fairytale princesses and heroines in the first half, transitioning to Broadway villains, naughty girls, and the baddies of rock and pop in the second half. Each character represented by the AWC embodies elements that resonate with diverse personalities, creating a delightful journey through classical and popular music. This special event is guaranteed to evoke both the virtuous and mischievous sides as the AWC members revel in the celebration, allowing for a unique and memorable experience.Atlanta Women's Chorus presents Phoenix RisingDate: Saturday, June 1, 2024, with two performances at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.Venue: Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre, 125 N Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046In this performance, AWC delves into a reflective exploration of the significance of calling Atlanta home, examining the city's multifaceted history. From the Native Americans who once inhabited this region to pivotal events like the Civil War, the Civil Rights Movement, and the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the chorus explores the diverse tapestry that shapes Atlanta. The narrative encompasses discussions on gay rights and the diverse musical influences that have originated from this vibrant city, spanning classical, popular, and hip-hop genres. The collective acknowledgment is that while there is pride in being Southerners and in Atlanta's rich heritage, there remains a recognition of ongoing work and a commitment to continuous improvement. Tickets are available through the Voices Of Note office at voicesofnote .In addition to the enchanting AWC's performances, Voices of Note invites audiences to experience "TRANSformation" with the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus. This powerful performance by the AGMC promises to celebrate diversity, unity, and the journey of self-discovery. The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus, with over 40 years of authentic storytelling, responds to anti-LGBTQ legislation with the concert "TRANSformation," elevating trans experiences through impactful songs curated by trans and non-binary members.Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus presents TRANSformationDate: Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.Venue: Byers Theater, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328In the "TRANSformation" concert curated by trans and non-binary members, AGMC elevates the lived experiences of the trans community, acknowledging challenges and celebrating authenticity. The performance's story arc explores pain, isolation, yearning, and culminates in the joy of embracing one's true self through impactful songs. There will also be a trans and non-binary expo highlighting Atlanta-based community organizations.“This visceral, captivating, illuminating, and transformational musical portrayal of the ever-evolving heart journey of authenticity for a trans and gender-expansive person is remarkable.”, said Gabrielle Claiborne, Trans Activist and Voices of Note Board Member.“The narrative arc masterfully normalizes our existence as just another lovely aspect of mankind while capturing our daily experiences' subtleties and complexity. It's as if I'm looking in the mirror and watching my life unfold again before my very eyes. I appreciate AGMC for this brilliant and timely act of advocacy.”Secure your seats and find ticket pricing information through the box office at The City Springs or visit voicesofnote.About the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus, Atlanta Women's Chorus, and Voices of Note:Voices of Note, the not-for-profit organization governing our choruses, is a catalyst for social change. The renowned Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people. It provides an opportunity to be inspired, a journey to places in hearts and minds that have yet to be explored, and a voyage into the perspective of our neighbors, teachers, siblings and friends. Above all, Voices of Note believes that the most effective way to deliver the message of equality for all people is with music. Through music, we are changing hearts and minds.

