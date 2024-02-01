UAE: Huge Demand From Overseas To Visit Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Temple

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 4:49 PM

There has been a huge demand from visitors, including people from abroad, to visit the historic BAPS Hindu Mandir once it opens to the world on February 18, the head of the temple project said.

While the much-awaited inauguration of the pink sandstone temple will take place on February 14 , the general public can visit the site from February 18.

With its intricately hand-carved stone sculptures and an array of unique features, the temple has been expected to attract a large number of visitors, not only from within the UAE but overseas. Anticipating this overwhelming response, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha launched online registrations last year for the public to secure a visit to the temple.

UAE residents who have registered for the February 18 public opening date can attend. However, those residents, who are yet to register, have been urged to visit from March 1 onwards because of enormous demand from overseas visitors eager to witness the Middle East's first traditional stone temple.

“There is a huge interest from overseas visitors, who have already registered. So, we are requesting the UAE residents [who are yet to register] to visit after March 1,” Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir project, said.

Community members who wish to visit the temple from March 1 have been requested to register through a dedicated website or the Festival of Harmony app.

“The visit is going to be through pre-registration. It's going to be open to all people, but just to avoid rushes and creating crowds, this is our request to come after March 1.”

The hand-carved pink sandstone temple is almost complete. Final touches are being given to the marvellous structure for the grand opening titled: 'Festival of Harmony'.

