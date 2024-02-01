FICCI Ladies Organisation Applauds Forward-Thinking Measures In Interim Budget 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the apex body of businesswomen in India, praises Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a forward-looking budget that addresses various facets of the nation's development.

FLO National President Sudha Shivkumar expressed her appreciation for the increased target of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, emphasising its alignment with aspirations for inclusive economic empowerment. The initial target of 2 crore women has been enhanced to 3 crore women.

“These SHGs have emerged as catalysts of change, transforming the rural economy by empowering women with financial independence,” said Shivkumar.

FLO President added,“We appreciate the emphasis on MSMEs, recognising their pivotal role in global competitiveness. The commitment to next-generation reforms and collaboration with states bodes well for effective implementation.”

The government's vision for the next five years, aiming to become a developed country by 2047, was described as inspiring.

The strides made in skill development, higher education, and women's participation in the workforce were commended. The allocation to the Education Ministry in 2023-24 reflects the government's dedication to nurturing a knowledge-based society.

Shivkumar found it encouraging to see the finance minister highlight the impressive 43% female enrolment in STEM courses.

“It is also noteworthy that the finance minister also announced that the government would encourage cervical cancer vaccinations for girls between the ages of nine and 14. The extension of Ayushman Bharat cover to Anganwadi and Asha workers also demonstrates a commitment to comprehensive healthcare,” she added

