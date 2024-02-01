Shocking! Lewis Hamilton To Leave Mercedes And Join Ferrari For 2025 F1 Season; Sparks Meme Fest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is reportedly set to make a significant move, departing Mercedes and joining Ferrari for the 2025 season. Although Hamilton's contract with Mercedes is originally scheduled to conclude at the end of 2025, he will exit the team after the current season, taking over Carlos Sainz's position at Ferrari, according to a report in Sky Sports News.

With 103 wins and 104 pole positions under his belt, the seven-time world champion stands as the most successful driver in F1 history. Notably, Michael Schumacher is the sole other driver to claim seven world titles.

Last week, Charles Leclerc penned a fresh contract with Ferrari, securing his position as Hamilton's teammate from next year onward.

The 2024 F1 season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled from February 28 to March 2.

Hamilton, who last clinched a race victory in December 2021, made his move to Mercedes from McLaren back in 2013 and has since claimed six world titles with the team.

Although there were speculations tying him to Ferrari for the current season, Hamilton signed a new two-year deal last summer, alongside Mercedes teammate George Russell, extending his stay until the end of 2025.

Sky Sports News reveals that Mercedes employees in Brackley will be briefed on the development today before an official announcement. Mercedes is set to unveil their 2024 challenger on February 14.

Hamilton's Links to Ferrari

Throughout his F1 career, Hamilton has been frequently associated with Ferrari, a trend that dates back to his debut in 2007. Last year, the 39-year-old engaged in discussions with Ferrari, although team principal Frederic Vasseur clarified that the Italian outfit did not extend a formal contract offer.

In an interview with ESPN in May 2023, Hamilton reflected on his career aspirations, admitting to contemplating a switch to other teams. However, he expressed contentment with Mercedes, describing it as his home despite ongoing contract negotiations.

Hamilton told ESPN in May 2023, "I'd be lying if I said I'd never thought about ending my career anywhere else. I started at McLaren, I'd like to think I'll always be a part of the McLaren family, I started there when I was 13 years old, so I thought about what it would look like if I was at McLaren one day.

"I thought about and watched the Ferrari drivers on the screens at the track and of course you wonder what it would be like to be in red... But then I go to my team, to Mercedes, and this is my home. I'm happy where I am. I haven't signed a contract yet, but we are working on one."

Reactions and memes after Hamilton's reported shock move