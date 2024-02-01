Opengpt Launches Google Imagen2 Integration: Revolutionizing Text

Vancouver, British Columbia Feb 1, 2024 (Issuewire ) - In a significant stride towards revolutionizing digital creativity, OpenGPT has announced its collaboration with Google Cloud following its induction into the prestigious Google Cloud AI Trusted Tester Program. This partnership has led to the much-anticipated integration of Google Imagen2 technology into OpenDraw, OpenGPT's acclaimed platform for AI-powered digital art. This initiative is set to transform the landscape of digital artistry by making advanced AI capabilities widely accessible to creators worldwide.

