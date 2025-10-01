Did You Know THESE 2 Actresses Once Fought Over Ajay Devgn? Check Here

Though Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been happily married for 26 years, Raveena Tandon revealed that she and Karisma Kapoor once fought over Ajay, with Karisma getting her removed from four films.

Bollywood's Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 26 years. In an era of quick divorces, their bond is strong. But a story of two actresses fighting over Ajay has now surfaced.

The film industry is full of gossip, with dating and divorce being normal. Jealousy and rivalry are also common. Now, Raveena Tandon herself has opened up about this.

In an interview, Raveena shares interesting life details. She recently spoke about a tiff with her husband's ex-wife. Now, she's revealed a story about her and another actress.

The actor was Ajay Devgn, and the actress, Karisma Kapoor. Raveena Tandon alleged that an unnamed actress used her influence to get her removed from four films, sparking controversy in the industry.

Raveena was a top actress of the '90s. When asked about her actress friends, she named Juhi, Madhuri, and Kajol but hinted at one who wronged her-without naming Karisma Kapoor.

It has now been revealed that the actress was Karisma Kapoor. Raveena said,“She was insecure and got me removed from four films. She was close to the hero and producer.”

Raveena and Ajay Devgn were dating, but his focus soon shifted to Karisma Kapoor, and he began dating her instead, leading to tensions between the actresses and impacting their careers in the industry.

This sparked a rivalry between them. At a party, they refused to pose together. Raveena said, "I'd rather pose with a broom. We're not friends," but added she ignores such ego at work.