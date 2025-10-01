Liverpool Slump Again As Galatasaray Expose Slot's Fragile Champions

Liverpool's struggles deepened in Istanbul as Galatasaray handed them a second straight defeat, exposing flaws that are beginning to catch up with Arne Slot's team.

The Premier League champions may hold onto their place at the top of the table, but the authority and assurance they displayed last season is clearly fading. Once again they looked fragile at the back, uninspired in midfield, and dangerously short of ideas in attack.

Victor Osimhen's first‐half penalty was ultimately enough to separate the sides, though the damage might have been far worse. The Nigerian striker terrorized Liverpool's defence, missing two huge chances after the break before being forced off injured. His departure spared the visitors a heavier defeat.

Slot's decision to leave Mohamed Salah on the bench for the second match running proved costly. The Egyptian was introduced on the hour mark alongside Alexander Isak, sparking a spell of improved attacking intent, yet the shift came too late. Liverpool never really managed to prise open Galatasaray's back line.

Their one major moment of hope came late on when Ibrahima Konaté appeared to have won a penalty, only for referee Clément Turpin-after a VAR review-to rule it out. That sense of fleeting optimism, only to be swiftly deflated, summed up their night.

A Ferocious Atmosphere

The atmosphere inside RAMS Park was thunderous from well before kick‐off. Every Liverpool touch was drowned by piercing whistles, and Galatasaray thrived on the energy. A side with just one win in their previous 18 Champions League group games played as if desperate to banish that statistic, and they rose to the occasion.

Liverpool, meanwhile, looked ill at ease under the pressure. Dominik Szoboszlai, forced uncomfortably into a right‐back role, was constantly stretched by the relentless pace of Barış Alper Yılmaz. Florian Wirtz, the £116 million summer signing, struggled to leave any mark once again. The team looked unbalanced, their defensive shape collapsing too often.

Even Alisson, who had produced several strong saves early on, saw his night end prematurely after picking up an injury. His replacement, Giorgi Mamardashvili, was scarcely involved, a telling sign of just how little Liverpool threatened in the final third.

Warning Signs for Arne Slot

Coming on the back of their league loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend, this result marked two defeats on the bounce for the champions. Slot has always preached patience as his players adapt to his approach, but back‐to‐back setbacks have raised unease and sharpened the scrutiny over his decisions.

Liverpool are not yet in crisis. They remain firmly in the mix at the top, but the cracks are increasingly obvious, and rivals will sense the vulnerability. Unless Slot can quickly steady the ship, what is now an early warning could soon turn into a full‐blown slump.