(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A breakthrough experience for the home improvement industry on Apple Vision Pro; customers can visualize and design their dream kitchen in minutes with immersive spatial computing



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is launching

Lowe's Style StudioTM , a breakthrough experience for

the home improvement industry designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. Available Friday, Feb. 2 on the App Store, Lowe's Style Studio takes advantage of the unique capabilities of spatial computing to help customers visualize and design their dream kitchen from the comfort of their own home, making home improvement easier than ever.

LOWE'S UNVEILS LOWE'S STYLE STUDIO FOR APPLE VISION PRO

Getting started on a kitchen design can be exciting and daunting. With more products and style trends available than ever before, customers often don't know where to begin, or how to articulate the look they want. In Lowe's Style Studio for Apple Vision Pro, customers don't just look at 2D renderings or flat inspirational images to get started; they step into an immersive 3D kitchen scene. Here, they can explore preset styles curated by Lowe's professional designers, and customize hundreds of real-world materials, fixtures, and appliances – all available at Lowes or in store – to fit their personal taste. With nearly 80 billion possible combinations, every customer can create a kitchen inspiration that's uniquely their own.

"This is a transformational moment for kitchen design. Our customers can now visualize their dream kitchen in their own space, and that's incredibly exciting," said Seemantini Godbole, Lowe's executive vice president, chief digital and information officer. "Lowe's Style Studio immerses our customers in a cutting-edge design experience enabled by spatial computing that will make home improvement easier than ever. I'm proud of our team for creating a powerful, immersive experience for Apple Vision Pro customers."

Lowe's has a track record of leveraging groundbreaking technologies to make home improvement projects frictionless and more approachable – and this new experience represents another step forward. Utilizing the intuitive input and gesture system of Apple Vision Pro, which is controlled by a user's eyes and hands, Lowe's Style Studio gives customers the unprecedented ability to create, explore, and bring their projects to life with ease. After customers realize their ideal kitchen design, they can transform their plans into style boards, and email, text or AirDrop them to a significant other, a contractor, or an interior designer to compare notes. In a post-launch update, customers will also be able to synchronize their style boards with their Lowes account, making it simple to shop within the Lowe's app on iPhone or iPad.

Lowe's Style Studio was built by Lowe's Innovation Labs , a team focused on imagining, exploring, and accelerating the future of home improvement through emerging technologies, and core members of the Lowe's mobile technology team.

This experience is the latest development in a portfolio of breakthrough innovations aimed at reducing friction for customers and associates. With a decade of exploration in emerging technologies, the organization has developed features like

Measure Your Space ®, a room measurement tool that uses

ARKit and the LiDAR Scanner on iPhone; experiences like

Lowe's Product Expert TM, a custom GPT that delivers home improvement product recommendations via generative AI; and the industry's first interactive store digital twin .

To learn more, please visit Lowesinnovationlabs .

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the United States, where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.

