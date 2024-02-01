9Th Coupon Payment On SOCAR Bonds Made

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) According to the SOCAR Capital Company, the 9th coupon payment
on SOCAR bonds was credited to the bond holders' accounts on 1
February 2024. SOCAR bonds have a par value of $1,000, maturity of
5 years, and 4.5 % coupon rate paid quarterly basis.
As a result of the ninth coupon payment, new SOCAR bonds, which
have become the most in-demand securities for the 3-year period of
their public offering on the Baku Stock Exchange, brought $1.125
million of income to bond holders. The total income of bond holders
earned to the date, therefore, reached $10,125,000 (at the end
of the 5-year period, the total income will be 22.5 million US
dollars).
Strong demand for these bonds are reflected in the numbers, as
the volume of operations in the secondary market has reached $40
million and the number of transactions has increased to 700.
SOCAR bonds, which can be subscribed in SOCAR bond kiosks
created in ASAN Service centers No 1 and 5 as well as in investment
companies registered in Azerbaijan, are highly liquid and their
price never drops below the par value ($1000).
The next coupon payment on SOCAR bonds will take place on 1 May
2024.
For further information please contact *1999 and socarcapital,
socaristiqraz
It should be noted that official information on SOCAR bonds is
available only in ASAN Service centers No 1-5, investment companies
registered in our country as well as by phone number and on the
websites mentioned above.
