ALL-NEW LINCOLN NAUTILUS BRINGS NEW EXTERIOR AESTHETIC, REIMAGINED INTERIOR, DIGITAL EXPERIENCES AND SIGNATURE FEATURES TO THE MIDDLE EAST

The all-new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus SUV debuts in the region, introducing new
signature features and digital experiences to the midsized premium SUV
class. A reimagined interior takes the power of“Luxury Within” in all-new Nautilus to
new heights with the introduction of a fresh Lincoln digital experience and
digital scenting. All-new Nautilus arrives in early 2024 with an ICE engine for the Reserve
series, and an exclusive 2.0-liter turbocharged hybrid engine for the
Presidential series.
Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Lincoln's newest SUV –
the 2024 all-new Nautilus – has arrived in the Middle East, with evolved design, an
available hybrid powertrain, including technology that will elevate the immersive, in-cabin experience for clients.
The Lincoln brand is elevating the notion of“Luxury Within” with its next-generation
midsize luxury SUV. A distinctive and commanding exterior design evolves the face
of all-new Nautilus, while a reimagined interior maximizes space and gives clients a
sense of tranquility with the help of new, digital experiences. Inside, the all-new
Nautilus showcases a flowing, horizontal instrument panel integrated into the
immersive 48” display – the largest in its class – introducing new levels of
personalization.
“A Lincoln is instantly recognizable for its exquisite design and exclusive
craftsmanship, and as we look ahead to the future, the all-new Nautilus reimagines
the cabin experience and what sanctuary means for drivers and passengers,” said
Pedro Simões, Marketing and Commercial Vehicle Director – Middle East at Ford
Middle East.
“The 2024 all-new Nautilus will elevate our portfolio and offer our clients in the region
an all-new, compelling SUV with digital experiences and features that make it just as
fun to drive as it is to relax in.”
Technological luxury: Reimagined interiors:
The All- New Nautilus was designed and engineered to appeal to the brand's
younger customers in the Middle East, offering choices in technology, design and
powertrains based on their needs and lifestyles – progressing the brand's design to a
more dynamic, digital space.
The reimagined cabin incorporates new ambient lighting along with crystal-inspired
details throughout the vehicle that capture the essence of seeing sun reflected on
water – a piano key shifter, instrument panel toggles and audio knob that shimmer.
The all-new Nautilus awakens with a new Lincoln Embrace beginning at the center of
the new display, flowing out into the front and rear door panels. A flat-top steering wheel allows clients to see over, not through the wheel, giving an overall effect of
comfortable openness and a sense of freedom.
The all-new Lincoln Nautilus SUV takes“Luxury Within” into the digital future,
designed to help clients recharge, with features that craft an entirely new sensory
experience that will immerse you in rejuvenating power of sight, sound, touch and
scent.
Introducing a new Lincoln digital experience, the all-new Nautilus allows clients to
create their own sanctuary – beginning at the center touchscreen and extending up
and out into the main display. The new display spans the entire dash and can be
personalized to meet driver needs – raising the preferred information of their choice
to help keep their eyes up and on the road.
The all-new Nautilus offers a specially curated range of digital scents for the cabin.
Three scent cartridges which are housed in the center armrest are included – Mystic
Forest, an earthy blend with woody, rich notes of patchouli, Ozonic Azure, a crisp
blend of aromatic patchouli and traces of bright violet and Violet Cashmere, exotic
white florals and trusted violet that are crisp and refined as fresh linen. Clients can
choose from three levels of scent through options in the center screen.
The new Lincoln digital experience brings enhanced levels of customization –
making navigation and music effortless. Clients will also be able to enable Android
AutoTM and Apple CarPlay® features through wireless connections.
On the road, the all-new Nautilus brings the most standard Advanced Driver
Assistance System (ADAS) capabilities, giving drivers additional comfort and
confidence when in traffic or on long journeys. Key ADAS capabilities include Active Park Assist 2.0, Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane-centering Assist and Stop and
Go, a 360-degree camera, and a reverse brake assist.
Outside, all-new Nautilus features a dynamic, new exterior and all-new LED
headlamps, available H2 Pixel Headlamps as well as all-new LED taillamps with
animation. The new signature lighting elements represent the brand's lighting vision
for the future, reinforcing and connecting the lit Lincoln star and signature front light
bar.
And with an evolved face, the all-new Nautilus has a bold, commanding exterior
design, as signature lighting features flow out from the lit Lincoln star to the front light
bar. The all-new Nautilus features a new, signature grille that is hand-crafted with
attention to detail.
A nod to the future of luxurious travel:
The all-new Nautilus will offer clients the choice of two powertrains for their lifestyles
– a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine as well as a hybrid powertrain. The standard 2.0-
liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a targeted 250 horsepower and 373 Nm
of torque is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new 2.0-liter
engine with standard all-wheel drive has light weighting benefits which will result in
maximized fuel economy over the prior model year.
As hybrid powertrain options grow in popularity, the all-new Nautilus will offer a 2.0-
liter turbocharged hybrid engine (FHEV) exclusively on the Presidential trim and is
targeted to achieve a total system horsepower of 310. The new 2.0-liter
turbocharged hybrid engine will be mated to a continuously variable automatic
transmission with a 100kW electric motor.
For the signature gliding drive, the all-new Nautilus is equipped with adaptive
suspension and a suite of sensors that constantly monitor vehicle motion, body
movement, steering, acceleration, and braking activities. Additionally, the all-new
Nautilus features five standard drive modes – normal, conserve, excite, slippery and
deep conditions – each one fully integrated so clients can effortlessly select the
mode.
Luxurious craftsmanship for a personalized journey:
Designers have created a graceful, flowing style that maximizes space for occupants
– utilizing luxurious materials and providing more options for clients to personalize
their all-new Nautilus.
In addition to the available four signature exterior body colors – Red Carpet,
Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar and Blue Panther, the all-new 2024 Nautilus
introduces three new available interior color themes:
Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Gray, a fresh take on a core offering
that enhances the feeling of spaciousness Smoked Truffle, a two-tone neutral but warm theme that provides an interior
space that is cozy and calm Black Onyx and Allura Blue, offered as a Reserve model theme, creating
interest through a subtle interplay of colors while offering a distinct and refined
theme that advances the expression of Lincoln
The available Jet Appearance Package, which is available on two trims, includes
two-tone paint, available high gloss-black 22-inch wheels, an exclusive interior
environment, and anodized black exterior elements. The package offers a sleeker and more dynamic look – another way for clients to personalize their all-new Nautilus. The exclusive Black Onyx Sport interior features a Copper Code aluminum applique, which is enhanced by Dusted Copper accent stitching throughout.
For the ultimate in Lincoln luxury, the all-new Nautilus will offer a new, exclusive
Lincoln Presidential theme – Redwood – in addition to the popular Chalet theme.
Redwood mimics the warmth and beauty of the redwood forest, with a tree-inspired
motif.
From rich textures to immersive audio, the all-new Nautilus will offer the award-
winning available Revel® Ultima 3D Audio System, which features 28 speakers that
envelop each occupant in rich, precise, and multidimensional sound. Paired with the
available 24-Way Perfect Position Driver and Passenger Seats, the all-new Nautilus
creates a concert-like experience on the road.
The all-new global Nautilus will arrive in showrooms across the Middle East in early
2024. Visit your nearest Lincoln distributor to book a test drive and start a journey
filled with excitement, luxury, and the joy of driving.
