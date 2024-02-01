ALL-NEW LINCOLN NAUTILUS BRINGS NEW EXTERIOR AESTHETIC, REIMAGINED INTERIOR, DIGITAL EXPERIENCES AND SIGNATURE FEATURES TO THE MIDDLE EAST

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The all-new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus SUV debuts in the region, introducing new

signature features and digital experiences to the midsized premium SUV

class.

A reimagined interior takes the power of“Luxury Within” in all-new Nautilus to

new heights with the introduction of a fresh Lincoln digital experience and

digital scenting. All-new Nautilus arrives in early 2024 with an ICE engine for the Reserve

series, and an exclusive 2.0-liter turbocharged hybrid engine for the

Presidential series.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Lincoln's newest SUV –

the 2024 all-new Nautilus – has arrived in the Middle East, with evolved design, an

available hybrid powertrain, including technology that will elevate the immersive, in-cabin experience for clients.

The Lincoln brand is elevating the notion of“Luxury Within” with its next-generation

midsize luxury SUV. A distinctive and commanding exterior design evolves the face

of all-new Nautilus, while a reimagined interior maximizes space and gives clients a

sense of tranquility with the help of new, digital experiences. Inside, the all-new

Nautilus showcases a flowing, horizontal instrument panel integrated into the

immersive 48” display – the largest in its class – introducing new levels of

personalization.

“A Lincoln is instantly recognizable for its exquisite design and exclusive

craftsmanship, and as we look ahead to the future, the all-new Nautilus reimagines

the cabin experience and what sanctuary means for drivers and passengers,” said

Pedro Simões, Marketing and Commercial Vehicle Director – Middle East at Ford

Middle East.

“The 2024 all-new Nautilus will elevate our portfolio and offer our clients in the region

an all-new, compelling SUV with digital experiences and features that make it just as

fun to drive as it is to relax in.”

Technological luxury: Reimagined interiors:

The All- New Nautilus was designed and engineered to appeal to the brand's

younger customers in the Middle East, offering choices in technology, design and

powertrains based on their needs and lifestyles – progressing the brand's design to a

more dynamic, digital space.

The reimagined cabin incorporates new ambient lighting along with crystal-inspired

details throughout the vehicle that capture the essence of seeing sun reflected on

water – a piano key shifter, instrument panel toggles and audio knob that shimmer.

The all-new Nautilus awakens with a new Lincoln Embrace beginning at the center of

the new display, flowing out into the front and rear door panels. A flat-top steering wheel allows clients to see over, not through the wheel, giving an overall effect of

comfortable openness and a sense of freedom.

The all-new Lincoln Nautilus SUV takes“Luxury Within” into the digital future,

designed to help clients recharge, with features that craft an entirely new sensory

experience that will immerse you in rejuvenating power of sight, sound, touch and

scent.

Introducing a new Lincoln digital experience, the all-new Nautilus allows clients to

create their own sanctuary – beginning at the center touchscreen and extending up

and out into the main display. The new display spans the entire dash and can be

personalized to meet driver needs – raising the preferred information of their choice

to help keep their eyes up and on the road.

The all-new Nautilus offers a specially curated range of digital scents for the cabin.

Three scent cartridges which are housed in the center armrest are included – Mystic

Forest, an earthy blend with woody, rich notes of patchouli, Ozonic Azure, a crisp

blend of aromatic patchouli and traces of bright violet and Violet Cashmere, exotic

white florals and trusted violet that are crisp and refined as fresh linen. Clients can

choose from three levels of scent through options in the center screen.

The new Lincoln digital experience brings enhanced levels of customization –

making navigation and music effortless. Clients will also be able to enable Android

AutoTM and Apple CarPlay® features through wireless connections.

On the road, the all-new Nautilus brings the most standard Advanced Driver

Assistance System (ADAS) capabilities, giving drivers additional comfort and

confidence when in traffic or on long journeys. Key ADAS capabilities include Active Park Assist 2.0, Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane-centering Assist and Stop and

Go, a 360-degree camera, and a reverse brake assist.

Outside, all-new Nautilus features a dynamic, new exterior and all-new LED

headlamps, available H2 Pixel Headlamps as well as all-new LED taillamps with

animation. The new signature lighting elements represent the brand's lighting vision

for the future, reinforcing and connecting the lit Lincoln star and signature front light

bar.

And with an evolved face, the all-new Nautilus has a bold, commanding exterior

design, as signature lighting features flow out from the lit Lincoln star to the front light

bar. The all-new Nautilus features a new, signature grille that is hand-crafted with

attention to detail.

A nod to the future of luxurious travel:

The all-new Nautilus will offer clients the choice of two powertrains for their lifestyles

– a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine as well as a hybrid powertrain. The standard 2.0-

liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a targeted 250 horsepower and 373 Nm

of torque is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new 2.0-liter

engine with standard all-wheel drive has light weighting benefits which will result in

maximized fuel economy over the prior model year.

As hybrid powertrain options grow in popularity, the all-new Nautilus will offer a 2.0-

liter turbocharged hybrid engine (FHEV) exclusively on the Presidential trim and is

targeted to achieve a total system horsepower of 310. The new 2.0-liter

turbocharged hybrid engine will be mated to a continuously variable automatic

transmission with a 100kW electric motor.

For the signature gliding drive, the all-new Nautilus is equipped with adaptive

suspension and a suite of sensors that constantly monitor vehicle motion, body

movement, steering, acceleration, and braking activities. Additionally, the all-new

Nautilus features five standard drive modes – normal, conserve, excite, slippery and

deep conditions – each one fully integrated so clients can effortlessly select the

mode.

Luxurious craftsmanship for a personalized journey:

Designers have created a graceful, flowing style that maximizes space for occupants

– utilizing luxurious materials and providing more options for clients to personalize

their all-new Nautilus.

In addition to the available four signature exterior body colors – Red Carpet,

Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar and Blue Panther, the all-new 2024 Nautilus

introduces three new available interior color themes:



Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Gray, a fresh take on a core offering

that enhances the feeling of spaciousness

Smoked Truffle, a two-tone neutral but warm theme that provides an interior

space that is cozy and calm Black Onyx and Allura Blue, offered as a Reserve model theme, creating

interest through a subtle interplay of colors while offering a distinct and refined

theme that advances the expression of Lincoln

The available Jet Appearance Package, which is available on two trims, includes

two-tone paint, available high gloss-black 22-inch wheels, an exclusive interior

environment, and anodized black exterior elements. The package offers a sleeker and more dynamic look – another way for clients to personalize their all-new Nautilus. The exclusive Black Onyx Sport interior features a Copper Code aluminum applique, which is enhanced by Dusted Copper accent stitching throughout.

For the ultimate in Lincoln luxury, the all-new Nautilus will offer a new, exclusive

Lincoln Presidential theme – Redwood – in addition to the popular Chalet theme.

Redwood mimics the warmth and beauty of the redwood forest, with a tree-inspired

motif.

From rich textures to immersive audio, the all-new Nautilus will offer the award-

winning available Revel® Ultima 3D Audio System, which features 28 speakers that

envelop each occupant in rich, precise, and multidimensional sound. Paired with the

available 24-Way Perfect Position Driver and Passenger Seats, the all-new Nautilus

creates a concert-like experience on the road.

The all-new global Nautilus will arrive in showrooms across the Middle East in early

2024. Visit your nearest Lincoln distributor to book a test drive and start a journey

filled with excitement, luxury, and the joy of driving.