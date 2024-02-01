Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With Enterprise Ireland

(MENAFN- Mid-East)
The MoU was signed in the presence of H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama and
Ireland's Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company
Regulation. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“This partnership represents a significant
step that will benefit the business communities in both Dubai and Ireland.” The agreement focuses on the digital technologies sector and developing a
cross-cultural training and capacity-building platform.
Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers
operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has signed a memorandum of
understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership with Enterprise Ireland, the
Irish government's trade and innovation agency and the number one VC in Europe
by deal count. The new agreement will create a digital bridge between the two
countries and ease the processes of attraction and expansion for Irish and Dubai
companies.
The MoU was signed at Dubai Chambers headquarters in the presence of H.E.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy,
and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital
Economy; H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai
Chambers; and Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital
Economy. The Republic of Ireland was represented by Minister Dara Calleary,
Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation; H.E. Alison
Milton, Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the UAE; and Leo Clancy, CEO of
Enterprise Ireland.
The strategic agreement aims to connect companies in Dubai with Irish businesses
to promote mutual cooperation and partnerships. The MoU will create rewarding
opportunities for members of Enterprise Ireland, particularly in the fields of
technology, manufacturing, and clean energy, as well as environmental, social, and
governance practices. In addition, the agreement will strengthen the business,
trade, and investment relations between Ireland and Dubai, stimulating economic
and commercial ties and enabling Irish companies to expand into markets across
the MENA region.
The MoU aims to create opportunities for small businesses between Ireland and
Dubai, especially in the area of digital technologies, while providing a platform for
businesses in both markets to explore the potential to increase bilateral exports. The
agreement also seeks to develop a platform for cross-cultural training and capacity
building for doing business across different cultures and languages.
Commenting on the significance of the strategic partnership, H.E. Mohammad Ali
Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said:“Dubai plays a
pivotal role in the global business landscape and serves as a vital gateway for the
growth and expansion of companies from around the world. The emirate is
continuing to consolidate its position as an ideal platform that brings together
creative ideas and innovative entrepreneurs – particularly in the field of modern
digital technologies – creating more opportunities, building promising partnerships,
and developing effective solutions and pioneering projects.”
H.E. Lootah added:“This partnership between Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy
and Enterprise Ireland represents a significant step that will benefit the business
communities in both Dubai and Ireland, including small and macro businesses and
specialised tech projects. By sharing local expertise and exploring mutual
opportunities, the agreement will increase the volume of mutual trade and
investment and support the growth of the digital economy.”
Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland explained:“Demand for Irish innovation in
Dubai and across the UAE is high, with exports continuing to rise year on year.
Through this agreement with Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, we aim to
collaborate together to facilitate strong connections between Dubai Chamber
members and Enterprise Ireland client companies for mutual benefit. By focusing on
technology, manufacturing, and clean energy, this agreement aligns with our
commitment to supporting Irish enterprises in expanding their global footprint.
Together, we are unlocking opportunities that will drive growth, innovation, and
success for businesses in Dubai and Ireland.”
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy plays a critical role in consolidating Dubai's
status as a global hub for the digital economy. The chamber is committed to
unlocking the full potential of the digital economy and driving Dubai's ambitious
future as a leading global centre for technology and innovation, in line with the goals
of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).
