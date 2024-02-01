Zohaib Haque, MD, A Psychiatrist With Atlanta Integrative Psychiatry

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire )

A proven psychiatrist, Dr. Haque specializes in Interventional Psychiatry offering patients a range of services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, TMS therapy, and Ketamine/Spravato therapy. His approach involves integrating various medication management, psychotherapy, interventional treatments, and robust community partnerships to ensure patients have access to the most effective evidence-based practices.

Throughout his academic career, the doctor earned his MD from the American University of Integrative Sciences in 2013 and went on to complete his residency in General Psychiatry at the University of Missouri Kansas City and then completed a fellowship in Pediatric Psychiatry from the Washington University in St. Louis.

Impacting the academic community, Dr. Haque has conducted and published research in the areas of Treatment Resistant Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Autism, and Medical Education. He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry at Emory University School of Medicine, actively contributing to the education and training of future professionals in the field.

Psychiatry is the medical specialty devoted to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental disorders. These include various maladaptations related to mood, behavior, cognition, and perceptions. Psychiatrists evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. They conduct thorough psychiatric evaluations, develop treatment plans, prescribe medication, and evaluate treatment results.

