Music-Learning Via Machine-Learning: Ultimate Guitar Launches Practice Mode

Ultimate Guitar launches Practice Mode: a new iOS app feature that supports guitar learners by listening to practice sessions and providing smart feedback.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ultimate Guitar , the world's most popular music learning app, launches Practice Mode - a new machine-learning toolset to transform how millions of guitarists learn to play their favorite songs at home.The feature marks a major step forward for the Ultimate Guitar mobile and tablet app, which has been downloaded over 53 million times and is home to 1.8 million tabs. Now, a deeply interactive learning experience is available in the app for the first time.When a guitar player picks a song and activates Practice Mode, Ultimate Guitar records and "listens" to the session. It tracks performance and provides personalized, post-practice feedback on pitch and rhythm so learners can discover where to improve and which trickier parts to try again.Practice Mode is currently available to UG PRO or UG PRO+ subscribers and on iOS only. At launch, the feature supports tablature or notation views for over 23,000 Official Tabs in the mobile app, with chord view support coming soon. It is compatible with both acoustic and electric guitar.Ultimate Guitar is the flagship and original site of music content leaders Muse Group . In September 2023, Muse Group's StaffPad launched "Piano Capture," a feature that listens to real piano performances and converts them into readable sheet music. Now, similar machine-learning capabilities are deployed for guitars Ultimate Guitar's Practice Mode, extending this breakthrough technology to a wider audience of music makers.In December 2023, music-publishing titans Hal Leonard joined Muse Group, with a shared vision to provide unparalleled access to the best content and resources to the global community of everyday music makers. Musicians can look forward to more of Hal Leonard's quality arrangements and educational input into Ultimate Guitar in the future.Practice Mode is available now for subscribers in the Ultimate Guitar mobile and tablet app on iOS.About Muse Group:Muse Group is a visionary, international team of music lovers and audio obsessives, empowering millions of creatives to play, produce and compose every day. The company began life in 1998 as Ultimate Guitar, a tab-sharing site that grew into the world's most popular online musician community.Muse Group now includes beloved products such as MuseScore, Audacity, StaffPad, and more. Hal Leonard, the world leader in sheet music publishing and music education, joined Muse Group in 2023.

