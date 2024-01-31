FIIB's Emerald Series 2.0 Unlocks The Power Of Thematic Analysis With Prof. Victoria Clarke

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 31st January 2024: Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) recently held a unique one-of-a-kind "FIIB-Emerald Research Series" featuring distinguished psychologist Prof. Victoria Clarke from the University of the West of England, Bristol. The research series brings together business executives and experts from several industries and academia to address organizations' current practical issues. This engaging session delved into the intricacies of Thematic Analysis (TA), an essential aspect of qualitative research.



Prof. Clark, a recognized expert in thematic analysis, delved into common challenges researchers encounter in thematic analysis. From problem-solving to sharing invaluable insights, she skillfully guided our eager audience through the nuances of Thematic Analysis. Guided by the theme "Theory of Everything," her insights were tailored for everyone - researchers, academics, students, and professionals in qualitative research, psychology, and related fields. She discussed the evolution of Thematic Analysis, touching upon her collaborative work that has shaped the field, including "reflexive TA," which emphasizes researcher subjectivity. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of TA methodologies, enriched by Dr. Clarke's 2022 book, "Thematic Analysis: A Practical Guide



Beyond Thematic Analysis, Dr. Clarke's expertise spans critical psychology, LGBTQ+ psychology, feminist psychology, and human sexuality, offering attendees a broad and insightful perspective.



Kokil Jain, Dean of Research at FIIB, expressed appreciation for the event's success, stating, "In a time where cross-cultural understanding and collaboration are essential, the FIIB-Emerald Series provides a platform where researchers, academicians, and scholars from diverse backgrounds converge to share ideas, perspectives, and solutions on the trends and innovations in research in business and management. So far, the series has seen a great deal of interest and participation on an international scale, and the trend will continue to bring more such insightful sessions."



Feedback from participants in the recent FIIB Emerald Series has highlighted the resounding success of the sessions, with acclaim for Prof. Victoria Clarke's transformative insights and the profound relevance of the content to their ongoing research endeavors. Prof Ghousia Khatoon from Tishk International University, Iraq, thanked the organizers, stating, "I thank the organizers for this great platform. Listening to Prof. Victoria Clarke on Thematic Analysis, whose work I have cited several times, is quite appreciated." A participant from the University of Bamberg, Germany, lauded the series for its contemporary significance, stating, "The relevance of the FIIB Emerald Series in today's interconnected world cannot be overstated. The research series has impressed me with its emphasis on fostering meaningful connections."





About FIIB (Fortune Institute of International Business)



FIIB - An AICTE-approved and NBA-accredited B-school in New Delhi, India, FIIB holds a 30-year legacy of nurturing future-ready professionals with the philosophy of "Enter to Learn, Leave to succeed". A new-age B-school, FIIB combines the best of traditional legacies and swift innovation by seamlessly incorporating disruptive technologies and skill sets into the curriculum and has been awarded the "Certificate of Excellence" for "Promising Institute for Employability Skills in North India" at the India International Education Excellence 2023.







About Emerald Publishing



Emerald Publishing is one of the world's leading digital-first publishers, commissioning, curating and showcasing research that can make a real difference. For over 50 years, championing fresh thinking has been at the heart of the Emerald business. Their goal is to help those in academia or people in practice work together to make a positive change in the real world.





